COMMUNITY CHEST INVESTIGATION
Claims of ‘toxic culture’ and abuse of funds rock flagship Western Cape organisation
A Daily Maverick investigation, published in four parts, has shone a spotlight on what has been going on behind closed doors at a well-known NPO, the Community Chest of the Western Cape. The 95-year-old organisation, which exists to uplift society, has been embroiled in accusations and counteraccusations, ranging from financial mismanagement and abuse of funds over a number of years. The Western Cape department of social development is now working with the organisation to establish if funding provided to the organisation has been misused.
PART 1: ‘Toxicity’ and finger pointing at people’s champ Lorenzo Davids – ‘irregular expenditure’ scandal rocks historic organisation
The Community Chest of the Western Cape is a historic non-profit organisation known for tackling poverty. But a Daily Maverick investigation has revealed that for years it was divided, with staff alleging financial mismanagement and a toxic workplace. This is the first of a four-part investigative series.
PART 2: ‘Social justice champ’ Lorenzo Davids labels bullying claims against him a smear campaign
Some Community Chest of the Western Cape staff accused a former CEO, acclaimed social justice activist Lorenzo Davids, of being a bully. He has hit back, claiming that there was a plot to unseat him. These and other accusations have rocked the non-profit organisation. This is part two of a four-part investigative series.
PART 3: A computer tender and conflicting interest – the divisive money matters within a historic organisation
The awarding of a computer programme tender and bursaries to a family are among the many issues that raised concern at the Community Chest of the Western Cape, which is now the focus of financial mismanagement allegations. This is part three of a four-part investigative series.
PART 4: ‘Love in a hopeless place’ – how a wedding highlighted an organisation’s irreconcilable differences
While a former head of the Community Chest of the Western Cape described a wedding it helped fund as ‘an event of hope’, it turns out it was one of several issues relating to money that rubbed staff up the wrong way. This is the final part of a four-part investigative series. DM
