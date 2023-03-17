The Community Chest of the Western Cape is a historic non-profit organisation known for tackling poverty. But a Daily Maverick investigation has revealed that for years it was divided, with staff alleging financial mismanagement and a toxic workplace. This is the first of a four-part investigative series.

Some Community Chest of the Western Cape staff accused a former CEO, acclaimed social justice activist Lorenzo Davids, of being a bully. He has hit back, claiming that there was a plot to unseat him. These and other accusations have rocked the non-profit organisation. This is part two of a four-part investigative series.

The awarding of a computer programme tender and bursaries to a family are among the many issues that raised concern at the Community Chest of the Western Cape, which is now the focus of financial mismanagement allegations. This is part three of a four-part investigative series.

While a former head of the Community Chest of the Western Cape described a wedding it helped fund as ‘an event of hope’, it turns out it was one of several issues relating to money that rubbed staff up the wrong way. This is the final part of a four-part investigative series. DM