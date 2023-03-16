Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Centurion protesters block streets over three-week water outage

Centurion protesters block streets over three-week water outage
Thatchfield Ridge residents in Centurion block a busy main road on Wednesday morning, demanding that the City of Tshwane and Rand Water restore their supply. They have been without consistent running water for about three weeks. (Photo: Chris Gilili)
By Chris Gilili for GroundUp
16 Mar 2023
0

Frustrated residents say their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, as some complain that ‘my house smells bad because I cannot flush the toilet or wash dishes’.

Residents of Thatchfield Ridge in Centurion took their frustration to the streets on Wednesday, using their cars to block some roads to demand that water be restored to their area. The protesters say they have been without running water for at least three weeks.

“Some days water comes for a limited period, between 10pm and 4am. Even then, water only runs from the taps outside,” said Nokhaya Seapolelo.

“Our houses are filthy and smelly because we can’t clean them. My child is in the hospital and I have asked the hospital not to discharge her because she will come home to a filthy house. I cannot risk that. Even bathing and cooking is a struggle for us. We pay levies, but we don’t receive water.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Residents say they have also written to the City of Tshwane and have called them for help since Monday but to no avail.

Ward 77 councillor Tembeni Thabatha (ANC) blamed the City of Tshwane. “I have been requesting the City to supply water tankers to relieve these people… This is not a new problem, especially in Thatchfield. The City never gives a proper response.”

Read in Daily Maverick:When crises collide — water is South Africa’s next ‘perfect storm’

He said he was told by a City staffer that Rand Water was experiencing a problem with water pressure. According to Thabatha, the City of Tshwane and Rand Water have promised to get teams to investigate the water problem.

Questions sent to Rand Water were redirected to the City of Tshwane on Wednesday. We are yet to get a response. This article will be updated with their response once received. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
Maverick News

Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
South Africa

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
Maverick News

Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.