South Africa

GROUNDUP

Social Justice Coalition battling to stay afloat amid investigation into former staff member’s fraud

Social Justice Coalition battling to stay afloat amid investigation into former staff member’s fraud
The Social Justice Coalition is battling to stay afloat during investigations into financial mismanagement by a former top employee. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana
15 Mar 2023
0

No money for staff as funders suspend payments during investigation into fraud by former manager Xolani Klaas.

Once one of Cape Town’s foremost social movements, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) is battling to stay afloat amid investigations into financial mismanagement by a top employee.

Former SJC general manager Xolani Klaas appeared briefly in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing charges related to fraud in excess of R730,000.

A GroundUp investigation in 2022 reported that Klaas appeared to be using SJC funds to buy furniture, household appliances, luxury clothes, watches, groceries, and expensive technology.

Klaas was subsequently suspended and SJC staff laid criminal charges against him at Lingelethu West Police Station. In July, we reported that Klaas had returned some furniture, purchased using SJC money, to the organisation’s offices.

Alongside the court process, the SJC says, its internal investigation into Klaas’s actions is still under way. A handful of staff at the organisation are still keeping track of major matters they have been lobbying for, such as the fight for better sanitation and police resources in poor and crime-riddled communities. But they are no longer taking on new matters or providing other services they were known for.

SJC treasurer Zama Mthunzi told GroundUp there were “major delays” in the completion of the Klaas investigation because the SJC no longer has staff.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Mthunzi said: “The organisation has no money and can’t pay staff, so people have left. All funders have suspended sending monies owed to the SJC because Xolani’s fraud has broken funding agreements. They [funders] are awaiting the outcome of the investigation to determine if they will continue to fund the organisation.”

A few former staff members, including political educator Bonga Zamisa, are “trying to keep the organisation afloat” by volunteering their time, Zamisa said.

Founded on 16 June 2008, the SJC is a membership-based social movement with 17 branches across Cape Town communities like Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Crossroads, and Gugulethu.

The SJC fought for the introduction of the janitorial service which is now a basic necessity for thousands of families at informal settlements. The service, provided through the City of Cape Town’s Expanded Public Works Programme, employs people to clean and maintain communal toilets in informal settlements.

The SJC was one of the organisations at the forefront of fighting for a Commission of Inquiry into police inefficiency and lack of resources in Khayelitsha and other communities.

Klaas is due back in court on 13 April. DM

First published by GroundUp.


Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
Maverick News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
More like Mbeki, much better than Mabuza – analysts on how Mashatile will shape up as deputy president
Maverick News

More like Mbeki, much better than Mabuza – analysts on how Mashatile will shape up as deputy president
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Julius Malema hits back – We will protest, it is our Constitutional right
Maverick News

Julius Malema hits back – We will protest, it is our Constitutional right

TOP READS IN SECTION

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.