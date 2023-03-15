The government has sweetened its pay rise offer in 2023 to public servants to break an impasse that has persisted for months and led to an indefinite strike that has disrupted crucial services at state facilities in recent days.

The government kick-started pay rise negotiations in February by offering SA’s 1.2 million public servants an average increase of 4.7% for its 2023/24 fiscal year, followed by adjustments in 2024/25 and 2025/26 that are linked to the expected consumer inflation rate. But trade unions representing public servants overwhelmingly rejected the government’s offer and even snubbed its invitation to return to the negotiating table.

Public sector trade unions have, instead, demanded a pay rise of 10% for 2023. They also embarked on a week-long strike that affected services in some of South Africa’s big hospitals, an attempt to force the government’s hand in acceding to their demands, which include a monthly housing allowance of R2,500.

The strike — mainly by healthcare workers belonging to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) — ended after the Labour Appeal Court ordered workers to report for duty.

Nehawu and other trade unions are disgruntled about the government’s decision to unilaterally implement a below-consumer inflation pay increase of 3% in 2022, while they demanded a pay rise of 10%, saying their public servant members were battling to survive a rapidly rising cost of living. They also argued that the government cannot start negotiations for its 2023/24 fiscal year when their 2022 demand for a 10% pay rise is still outstanding.

But on Wednesday, the government and Nehawu announced that they had reached a settlement to end the strike by healthcare workers. The government and Nehawu didn’t disclose the terms of the settlement, which are still being concluded.

Nehawu said the government had agreed “to augment the [pay] increment” for the 2022/23 fiscal year, inferring that the latter might award public servants more money that is backdated to last year. This might cover the difference/shortfall between the 3% increase that the government implemented and the 10% that Nehawu and other unions demanded.

“The employer has agreed that residual and substantive matters emanating from the 2022/2023 wage dispute related to the cost-of-living allowance shall be tabled and positively dealt with and concluded as part of 2023/2024 wage negotiations,” Nehawu said.

Public servants belonging to other unions might also be in line to automatically benefit from the settlement that the government has reached with Nehawu.

The Department of Public Service and Administration, which is responsible for employment conditions in the state, said in a statement that the settlement with Nehawu paved the way for pay rise negotiations for the government’s 2023/24 fiscal year to be concluded.

To improve labour relations in the public sector, the government has increased its pay rise offer from 4.7% to 7% for 2023/24. Then the government plans to increase the pay of public servants by the expected inflation rate plus 0.5% in 2024/25 and only the inflation rate in 2025/26.

The government tabled its new pay rise offer on Tuesday at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), where it and trade unions negotiate the conditions of employment in the public sector. Public sector trade unions are divided as they are not all participating in negotiations at the PSCBC.

The government’s improved offer was presented on Tuesday to the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), the Public Servants’ Association (PSA), the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa), the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (Saou), and the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu). In a coalition, these unions represent about 53.9% of unions recognised by the PSCBC, thus constituting a majority.

Trade unions that have boycotted negotiations at the PSCBC include Nehawu, Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), and SA Policing Union (Sapu). They were steadfast in wanting the government to implement their 2022 pay rise demand of 10%.

But the settlement between the government and Nehawu will see the trade union return to the PSCBC discussions, which are under way.

Response to the government’s improved offer

The response to the government’s sweetened offer for 2023/24 has been mixed in union circles. The renewed offer has prompted some unions to lower their demands from 10% to 8%, bringing all the parties close to reaching a pay rise deal. This is according to the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), whose affiliated unions include Hospersa, Naptosa, Saou and the PSA.

Fedusa said a follow-up meeting would be held soon, “with the expectation that the employer will revert to the response tabled by unions”.

“We foresee that the negotiations will conclude before the end of the month [March], bringing hard-working public service employees much relief, instead of the norm where talks drag on for months while they suffer the consequences of shrinking salaries. In fact, we may witness a record turnaround time in public sector wage negotiations.”

But the PSA, which is affiliated with Fedusa, sees the negotiations playing out differently. PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said that the union, which represents more than 235,000 public servants, rejected the government’s improved 7% offer.

“The PSA remains resolute on its mandated demand for a 10% increase. The government’s offer does not consider the escalating cost of living and does not meet the needs of public servants,” Maleka said.

Economists and credit ratings agencies are closely watching the negotiations around the compensation of public servants because reining in the cost is seen as key to stabilising government finances. It is not clear how much the average 7% increase in the pay of public servants will cost the government to implement. But the government has already budgeted for an increase in its expenditure on the compensation of public servants.

At a projected R701.2-billion during its 2023/24 fiscal year, the compensation of public servants is the largest component of the government’s total expenditure of R2.24-trillion. The compensation expense is expected to rise to R728.7-billion in 2024/25 and R760.6-billion in 2025/26. DM/BM