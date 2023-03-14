Sport

ROUND OF 16

Liverpool take aim for another memorable Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

Liverpool take aim for another memorable Champions League comeback against Real Madrid
Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid, Joel Matip of Liverpool FC, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the Uefa Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield on 21 February 2023. (Photo: David S Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
14 Mar 2023
0

Having conceded five goals at home in the Champions League tie, and trailing by three goals heading into the second leg in Spain, Liverpool remains hopeful of overturning the deficit. Real Madrid is wary of the Reds’ threat.

Comebacks in the Uefa Champions League are the stuff of folklore, especially when a team heads into the second leg of the knockout trailing by three goals or more. As is the case for Liverpool against record-holding European champions Real Madrid.

Only four teams, including Liverpool, have managed to overturn a first-leg deficit of three or more goals in the competition. Trailing 5-2 heading into the round of 16 encounter – the Reds are hopeful of repeating the trick on Wednesday, 15 March.

Inconceivable comeback   

“Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This is happening. It’s a Greek from Mount Olympus who has come to the seven hills of Rome and pulled off a miracle.”

This ​​seminal monologue from world-renowned English commentator Peter Drury was sparked by an inconceivable comeback from the cusp of defeat by Roma in 2018 – as they shocked Barcelona 3-0 in Rome – having lost the quarterfinal contest 4-1 during the first leg in Spain.

Greek defender Kostas Manolas scored the all-important goal, and the tie finished four-all. But with the away-goals rule still in place at the time, the Italians advanced to the semifinals at the expense of the five-time European champions.

Alongside that magnificent day in Rome, Liverpool are also owners of a memorable and magical turnaround from three goals down – over Barcelona as well, in 2019.

Having lost the first leg of the semifinal encounter 3-0 in Catalunya, Liverpool were written off against a still-formidable Barcelona side. Even though under the tutelage of Jürgen Klopp, Anfield had become a fortress once more; very few imagined the team could flip the contest on its head. They did.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp looks on at the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC on 11 March 2023 in Bournemouth. (Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images)

Unforgettable night in Merseyside

Belgian striker Divock Origi and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum were in particularly inspired form as they netted a brace each on that unforgettable night in Merseyside.

The Reds – who had suffered heartbreak by losing to Real in the final of the Champions League in the previous season – rode the momentum of that special comeback to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Lethal Liverpool claim historic victory over Manchester United in 7-0 record win

Barcelona grabbed their own piece of Champions League comeback history in March 2017. They became the first and only side in the history of Europe’s premier club competition to wipe away a four-goal deficit from the first leg, in the second leg.

The Catalan club were thumped 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in France. Somehow, they managed to dig deep in the second leg to erase that loss.

They pummelled the Parisians 6-1 in front of a Nou Camp crowd hypnotised by the front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar – who moved with the grace of synchronised swimmers on that famous night.

Against Los Blancos, they will hope for a similar type of miracle, or a display akin to the one that saw them recently demolish Manchester United in the Premier League.

“We have an advantage, that’s why we’re favourites, but we have to play another 90 minutes with the same attitude as the first leg,” said Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“We have an advantage, but we can’t think of managing the game. We have to play 90 minutes at the top level.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 11 March 2023 in Madrid. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images)

History not with the Reds

History is not on the side of the Reds. All the aforementioned European second-leg comebacks have one thing in common: the defining win came in the home leg of the teams that eventually advanced to the next round.

Never mind by huge margins, Real simply don’t lose many matches. More so with home-ground advantage. The Santiago Bernabéu stadium has been watered by many opposition tears over the decades.

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

________________________________________________________

Providing some hope for Liverpool is that as recently as 2019, Ajax Amsterdam did hand Ancelotti’s men their biggest drubbing at the iconic ground (in European competition). The Dutch giants shocked Los Blancos 4-1 in the round of 16 clash, eventually winning 5-3 on aggregate.

A similar display from the Reds will do just fine in helping them reach the next round. To have any realistic chance of this, they will have to be much better than they were in the loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth over the weekend.    

“Of course, it’s not cool losing a game 5-2. In football, these things can happen, especially when the opponent is as relaxed and confident as Real Madrid. It’s our job now to make sure we take the mistakes [from the first leg], learn from them, and take the good stuff as well,” said Liverpool manager Klopp.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC and Rodrygo Silva de Goes of Real Madrid, during the Uefa Champions League match between Liverpool vs Real Madrid at Anfield on 21 February 2023. (Photo: David S Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images)

Home form not inspiring

Outside of the fierce and hostile atmosphere that awaits Klopp and his team in Spain, Liverpool’s home form this season does not inspire much confidence.

On top of being walloped 4-1 by Italy’s Napoli away from home in the Champions League group phase, the Reds have only won three of their 13 games when on the road. They’ve lost seven. This, in contrast to the nine they’ve won from the same number of games at Anfield.

Whatever happens, Wednesday night in Madrid promises to be just as enthralling as the first leg between the two European heavyweights – who on their day can be devastating in attack.

Liverpool will be hopeful that it can be their team inspiring the latest seminal monologue from the commentator’s box at the end of the match. DM

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures:

Tuesday, 14 March

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (10pm)

Porto vs Inter Milan (10pm)

Wednesday, 15 March

Real Madrid vs Liverpool (10pm)

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt (10pm).

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Maverick News

Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Maverick News

Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Maverick News

Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Maverick News

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Arthur Fraser, state security links bound to feature as Mkhwebane steps up to testify in inquiry
Maverick News

Arthur Fraser, state security links bound to feature as Mkhwebane steps up to testify in inquiry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.