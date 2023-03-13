Business Maverick

POWER CRISIS

MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario

MTN CEO joins the corporate chorus of concern over rolling blackouts worst-case scenario
MTN Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. (Photo: Gallo Images) | Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. (Photo: Gallo Images / Business Day / Freddy Mavunda)
By Ray Mahlaka
13 Mar 2023
0

MTN’s chief executive is the latest. Blackouts have shaved off R695m from MTN’s earnings for the year ending 2022, as the telecommunications giant had to spend more money on generators and backup battery storage.

More CEOs in South Africa are testing the resilience of their operations for the worst-case scenario of the country being thrown into permanent blackouts if the national grid collapses. 

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita is the latest executive in corporate South Africa to outline the steps that the company plans to take to ease the pain of blackouts and the eventuality of a national grid collapse.  

Mupita said South Africa risks becoming a “failed nation-state” unless the government resolves challenges including blackouts, which led to the economy shrinking by 1.3% in the last three months of 2022, business confidence levels sinking to the lowest level in two years, and S&P Global unexpectedly downgrading South Africa’s credit rating outlook.  

Blackouts have shaved off R695-million from MTN’s earnings for the year ending 2022, as the telecommunications giant had to spend more money on generators and backup battery storage, which all power its cellphone towers during load shedding.  

Without backup power measures such as generators and battery storage, consumers in South Africa would face poor quality telecommunication services during load shedding, or worse, a communications blackout.  

South Africa is facing blackouts every day — the last respite the nation had from power outages was on Christmas Day 2022. In 2022, the nation faced 208 days of load shedding, which Mupita said proved difficult in stabilising MTN’s network. During this period, MTN deployed more than 2,000 generators to electrify its cellphone tower sites and keep them going, especially during higher stages of load shedding (4 and above).  

But even backup power systems have limitations. Generators guzzle a lot of litres of diesel, and higher stages of load shedding (such as Stage 6, which leaves many areas without power for 10 hours or longer) don’t allow enough time for batteries to charge. Battery backup systems generally take 12-18 hours to recharge, while batteries have a capacity of about 6-12 hours, depending on the site category. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

If the blackout situation worsens 

If load shedding worsens to higher stages than currently provisioned for, MTN plans to aggressively roll out batteries, generators and alternate power supplies that can electrify its cellphone tower sites, even during higher stages of load shedding.  

MTN’s load shedding survival plan is set to be finalised in May, but Mupita said parts of it had already been implemented because the telecommunications giant was in the process of deploying battery storage/backup solutions. This is Stage 3 of MTN’s plan. Stage 4 involves deploying more generators at more cellphone towers. The survival plan will be implemented in the Eastern Cape and northern provinces, areas that are largely underserved in terms of telecommunication services. 

The outlook for power cuts is worrying and MTN doesn’t expect the energy crisis to ease, saying it “anticipates sustained elevated levels of load shedding over the near term”. 

Private sector companies — like MTN — see a total breakdown of the electricity grid as unlikely but not impossible. But their stance is that they would rather be prepared for any eventuality.  

A grid collapse could last days, weeks, or longer, depending on the severity of the damage to the country’s electricity network, and the time it takes to restart it. Countries including the US, Venezuela and Pakistan have experienced grid collapses.  

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala recently told Business Day: “You can imagine if there’s no power, food does not get moved, water does not get pumped, sewerage reticulation falls apart — it’s a proper meltdown.” This is because such infrastructure depends on a stable supply of electricity to keep running.  

The financial services industry is also worried about the perennial power cuts. The South African Reserve Bank, through the Financial Sector Contingency Forum (FSCF), is preparing contingencies for a national grid failure. The FSCF is a unit instituted after the 9/11 attacks in the US. 

While the central bank stressed that it is unlikely that a regional or national grid failure could occur, as part of its mandate to maintain financial stability in the country, it must look into such systemic risks. 

The bank has been making plans to respond to a national or regional electricity grid failure since 2015, noting that the preparations form part of its responsibility to compile and test crisis management plans. 

“As part of these preparations, the FSCF has been in regular contact with Eskom, the petroleum industry and the telecommunications industry. The FSCF also conducts periodic crisis simulation exercises to test the financial sectors’ ability to respond to such shocks,” the bank said.  

The JSE has contingency plans for backup power in various forms in the event of a grid collapse to ensure that traders are not cut off from financial markets and can affect trades, according to the bourse’s CEO, Leila Fourie. 

On Monday, Absa joined a chorus of companies that have complained about the negative impact of load shedding. According to Absa’s estimates, power cuts have shaved almost a percentage point from South Africa’s GDP.

The bank said the negative impact of blackouts was more on small and medium-sized enterprises as, unlike big businesses, they do not have the financial and operational means to have backup power measures. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Maverick News

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Maverick News

Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
South Africa

Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
In Images: The 95th Academy Awards - Looks from the champagne carpet
Maverick Life

In Images: The 95th Academy Awards – Looks from the champagne carpet

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Maverick News

Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Maverick News

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.