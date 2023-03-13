More CEOs in South Africa are testing the resilience of their operations for the worst-case scenario of the country being thrown into permanent blackouts if the national grid collapses.

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita is the latest executive in corporate South Africa to outline the steps that the company plans to take to ease the pain of blackouts and the eventuality of a national grid collapse.

Mupita said South Africa risks becoming a “failed nation-state” unless the government resolves challenges including blackouts, which led to the economy shrinking by 1.3% in the last three months of 2022, business confidence levels sinking to the lowest level in two years, and S&P Global unexpectedly downgrading South Africa’s credit rating outlook.

Blackouts have shaved off R695-million from MTN’s earnings for the year ending 2022, as the telecommunications giant had to spend more money on generators and backup battery storage, which all power its cellphone towers during load shedding.

Without backup power measures such as generators and battery storage, consumers in South Africa would face poor quality telecommunication services during load shedding, or worse, a communications blackout.

South Africa is facing blackouts every day — the last respite the nation had from power outages was on Christmas Day 2022. In 2022, the nation faced 208 days of load shedding, which Mupita said proved difficult in stabilising MTN’s network. During this period, MTN deployed more than 2,000 generators to electrify its cellphone tower sites and keep them going, especially during higher stages of load shedding (4 and above).

But even backup power systems have limitations. Generators guzzle a lot of litres of diesel, and higher stages of load shedding (such as Stage 6, which leaves many areas without power for 10 hours or longer) don’t allow enough time for batteries to charge. Battery backup systems generally take 12-18 hours to recharge, while batteries have a capacity of about 6-12 hours, depending on the site category.

If the blackout situation worsens

If load shedding worsens to higher stages than currently provisioned for, MTN plans to aggressively roll out batteries, generators and alternate power supplies that can electrify its cellphone tower sites, even during higher stages of load shedding.

MTN’s load shedding survival plan is set to be finalised in May, but Mupita said parts of it had already been implemented because the telecommunications giant was in the process of deploying battery storage/backup solutions. This is Stage 3 of MTN’s plan. Stage 4 involves deploying more generators at more cellphone towers. The survival plan will be implemented in the Eastern Cape and northern provinces, areas that are largely underserved in terms of telecommunication services.

The outlook for power cuts is worrying and MTN doesn’t expect the energy crisis to ease, saying it “anticipates sustained elevated levels of load shedding over the near term”.

Private sector companies — like MTN — see a total breakdown of the electricity grid as unlikely but not impossible. But their stance is that they would rather be prepared for any eventuality.

A grid collapse could last days, weeks, or longer, depending on the severity of the damage to the country’s electricity network, and the time it takes to restart it. Countries including the US, Venezuela and Pakistan have experienced grid collapses.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala recently told Business Day: “You can imagine if there’s no power, food does not get moved, water does not get pumped, sewerage reticulation falls apart — it’s a proper meltdown.” This is because such infrastructure depends on a stable supply of electricity to keep running.

The financial services industry is also worried about the perennial power cuts. The South African Reserve Bank, through the Financial Sector Contingency Forum (FSCF), is preparing contingencies for a national grid failure. The FSCF is a unit instituted after the 9/11 attacks in the US.

While the central bank stressed that it is unlikely that a regional or national grid failure could occur, as part of its mandate to maintain financial stability in the country, it must look into such systemic risks.

The bank has been making plans to respond to a national or regional electricity grid failure since 2015, noting that the preparations form part of its responsibility to compile and test crisis management plans.

“As part of these preparations, the FSCF has been in regular contact with Eskom, the petroleum industry and the telecommunications industry. The FSCF also conducts periodic crisis simulation exercises to test the financial sectors’ ability to respond to such shocks,” the bank said.

The JSE has contingency plans for backup power in various forms in the event of a grid collapse to ensure that traders are not cut off from financial markets and can affect trades, according to the bourse’s CEO, Leila Fourie.

On Monday, Absa joined a chorus of companies that have complained about the negative impact of load shedding. According to Absa’s estimates, power cuts have shaved almost a percentage point from South Africa’s GDP.

The bank said the negative impact of blackouts was more on small and medium-sized enterprises as, unlike big businesses, they do not have the financial and operational means to have backup power measures. DM/BM