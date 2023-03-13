Leading technology distribution company Syntech has announced a recall of a limited batch of Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations, after receiving reports of a few devices overheating while charging, potentially posing a fire risk if used in close proximity to flammable materials.

So far, only six Gizzus — one 500Wh and five 300Wh devices — have raised concern, after overheating and emitting black smoke. In all cases, the devices were returned to retailers for refunds and/or replacements, in line with the Consumer Protection Act.

The devices were manufactured at the end of last year, explained Syntech co-founder Ryan Martyn.

Syntech received reports about the overheating devices over the past few days and immediately contacted its manufacturing partner, which initiated an investigation. It identified a battery manufacturing flaw that may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

Martyn told Business Maverick that narrowing down the serial numbers helped them determine the limited scope of the issue as it affected products manufactured during a Covid outbreak in a factory in China.

“Our manufacturer in China has been incredible and very proactive about finding the cause of the problem. They established that during the time that they were producing these units, the factory had been hit with a Covid outbreak, which also coincided with the time that we had ramped up all our orders in line with the demand from South Africa for more of these units.

“The factory hired additional workers to assist with the process, but there appears to be a problem related to substandard welding or soldering of the batteries.”

The next batches, produced in January, have benefited from a more precise laser soldering process on the production line, which boosts efficiency and output to cater for the demand.

The Gizzu devices were encased in fireproof covers and the fire risk was minimal, but Martyn said they were not prepared to take chances.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult process because we put such faith and belief in our factories and our production, only to see something that we’ve really put our name behind, possibly affected by a defective batch.”

At the same time, he said he was encouraged by the way that the factory was able to “quickly identify the problem and in a matter of days, to identify the specific range of products that were affected”.

Syntech has been in contact with all retailers that carry its products and has arranged for stock to be returned for replacement. Where possible, consumers who have been affected have been offered a refund or a replacement. It has also notified the National Consumer Commission.

“The rate of return on these particular lines is 0.05%. We aren’t comfortable with that slight risk so, to look after the interests of our consumers before a problem occurs, we want to encourage customers to log on to our website to see if their devices are affected. If they are, we will refund or replace, once we’ve received our new stock in the country.”

What to do:

Syntech has a dedicated online tool to help consumers determine if their unit is affected.

If you have bought a GPS300 and GPS500 Gizzu Portable Power Station, visit https://www.syntech.co.za/Gizzu-power-station-query-tool/, and enter your serial number to determine if your unit is affected. If it is, the site will provide guidance on how to proceed safely, and how to obtain a replacement or refund.

“The safety of our consumers is, and always has been our first priority. Even though this issue only affects a very small number of units in a particular batch manufactured in the last two months of 2022, we want to be absolutely sure that there is no safety risk for any of our consumers. As a responsible distributor, voluntarily recalling this batch is the right thing to do.” DM/BM