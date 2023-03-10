Defend Truth

Street Talk – farmers battle power cuts

By Street Talk
10 Mar 2023
When electricians showed up to re-erect local power lines, farmer Marius Theron and farm workers helped with the repairs and supplied them with tractors and materials since they ‘did not have anything to fix it’. On top of Eskom load shedding, the collapsing power infrastructure of the Blue Crane Route Municipality (part of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality) leads to electric and water outages that can last for several hours or consecutive days. In this short film, Karoo farmers from the Pearston area discuss the detrimental socioeconomic impact on lower-income households.

The film was produced by Street Talk TV, a groundbreaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa. 

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ and https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

