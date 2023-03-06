Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

‘Fire them’ – Khayelitsha shack dwellers fume over company hired to clean their areas

‘Fire them’ – Khayelitsha shack dwellers fume over company hired to clean their areas
Scores of people picketed outside the Khayelitsha Training Centre where mayoral committee member for waste management Grant Twigg met ward councillors and community leaders over their demand for new informal settlements to be cleaned. (Photo: Vincent Lali)
By Vincent Lali
06 Mar 2023
0

Residents of informal settlements established during lockdown in 2020 want the City of Cape Town to fire the company contracted to clean in the township.

The shack dwellers have two main complaints: that their areas are not being cleaned by the contracting company, Mega Ndira Resources, and that they are not being selected for job opportunities.

But the City says Mega Ndira’s contract expires at the end of April and cannot be terminated sooner.

Residents first staged a protest over these issues on 30 January. As a result, cleaners at the company stopped working from 31 January. They are expected to resume work this week.

Meanwhile, to try to resolve the impasse, mayoral committee member for waste management Grant Twigg met ward councillors and community leaders at the Khayelitsha Training Centre last week. A group of residents picketed outside the centre during the meeting.

Community activist Nonceba Ndlebe said: “We want Twigg to fire Mega Ndira Resources and hire a new company to clean areas such as Wetland, Sanitiser, Noxolo Xawuka and others.”

Shack dwellers initially demanded that Mega Ndira Resources fire its former supervisors. They claim that some of the supervisors have been employed for more than 10 years, meaning many others are not given an opportunity of employment. Several meetings have been held with subcouncil managers to resolve the impasse, but to no avail.

Following the most recent meeting with Twigg, Delmaine Cottee, subcouncil 10 chairperson, confirmed that the company’s contract will expire at the end of April.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The community leaders asked the City to withdraw from the contract, but there is no way that the contract can be cancelled. There are legal implications,” he said.

Read in Daily Maverick:Khayelitsha protesters released without charge following chaotic road blockade over City refuse collection contract

Cottee said Expanded Public Works Programme workers would be used to clean in wards 99, 96 and 95 for two months. After this period, a new contract will be drawn up, he said.

In response to complaints about the supervisors, Cottee assured residents that the City will take over the supervisory role. Cottee said only 16 of the 36 new occupations, established following the outbreak of Covid, have been recognised.

Project manager at Mega Ndira Resources, Zukisani Beseti, told GroundUp that cleaners will resume work this week. “The City told us that it will deploy its own supervisors. We don’t know how that’s going to work. We will work with them but it’s going to be tricky. We last worked on 31 January.”

The City has not responded to our questions. DM

Originally published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Vrede dairy project - Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Maverick News

Vrede dairy project – Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Vrede dairy project - Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Maverick News

Vrede dairy project – Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options