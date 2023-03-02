Amukelani Baloyi (26) stormed the Home Affairs offices in Elim and pointed a pistol at a female security officer at the registry desk, forcing her into an office where there were four Home Affairs officials, said district manager Zamba Maluleke.

The hostage drama played out over several hours last Friday, with hostage negotiators being called to the scene from Pretoria in the afternoon.

“He was frustrated and blamed the department for delaying his birth certificate application,” said Maluleke.

Home Affairs records indicate Baloyi applied for a birth certificate in 2018, saying he never had one as he does not know the whereabouts of his mother. It has still not been issued to him.

Maluleke said Baloyi was informed that his application could not be processed without DNA tests of his parents or any family members in the country.

“In 2019, he promised to bring a certain old man whom he said is his biological father, but the two never came for DNA. The results of his application were given to him and it showed his late birth certificate registration. In this case, we were still waiting for Baloyi to bring a family member to perform DNA tests,” said Maluleke.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Baloyi appeared in the Waterval Magistrates’ Court on Monday and again on Wednesday. He faces charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and pointing a firearm. His next court appearance is on 5 April 2023.

Maluleke said they later realised that Baloyi had a fake identity book with a different name from the one he used when applying for a birth certificate in 2018.

“After he was arrested and taken to the police van we searched his bag and found a fake green ID book. The photo in the ID shows it’s him, but the names were different and it was not issued by Home Affairs.”

Maluleke said many people in the district didn’t have ID documents and birth certificates as their parents were Zimbabwean or Mozambican.

“When we come across such cases we request them to bring a parent or next-of-kin to conduct DNA tests. If the results come out positive we issue them with the late registration certificate while applying for identification documents.

There are frequent reports about delays in processing applications and long queues at some Home Affairs offices across the country, with frustrations running high.

Struggle to have error on birth certificate fixed

Experience Chavalala is a frustrated resident of Nkuri village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

The 21-year-old told Daily Maverick that he had queued countless times at the Department of Home Affairs to change the sex category written on his birth certificate. It indicates that he is a female. “My family has been going up and down to resolve this problem since 2013, all in vain.”

He said he is unable to apply for an identity document until the mistake is rectified. “Now I cannot register for tertiary level education nor find a job because of the incorrect gender,” said Chavalala.

“The last time I visited the Home Affairs offices was in January last year. I was there to apply for rectification, and they told me that I will get the results in six months, but all in vain.

“I sat for matric examinations in 2020, but the certificate came back unchanged, it is still saying I am a female.” DM