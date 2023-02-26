Manie Libbok of the Stormers takes a kick during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Rugby and DHL Stormers at Cardiff Arms Park on 22 October 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Athena Pictures / Getty Images)

Stormers coach John Dobson often describes his players as “absurd heroes”. When a self-serving administration plunged the franchise into financial disarray, a clutch of senior Springboks left the union, and Dobson was forced to recruit “misfits and leftovers” from rival unions.

Despite incredible odds, Dobson’s band of misfits went on to win the inaugural United Rugby Championship last year.

Although the financial situation at the union is yet to be fully resolved, the Stormers have maintained their position at the top of the South African Shield standings and will host a European Champions Cup playoff for the first time next month.

Misfit-in-chief

Manie Libbok, the misfit-in-chief, has endured a harder road than most. After impressing for South Africa at schoolboy and Under-20 level, he struggled to get an opportunity at the Bulls, and was eventually released when Jake White became director of rugby in 2020. The utility back played 11 games for the Sharks before he was recruited by Dobson for what was – in rugby terms – Mission: Impossible.

Libbok can laugh about it now, as the arc of his story has taken a more successful turn.

After a stellar performance against the Bulls in the URC final, he earned a call-up to the Springbok squad for the tour to Europe. He had an immediate impact when deployed from the bench in Tests against France, Italy and England.

Most recently, he nailed a late drop goal to earn the Stormers a 23-19 win at Loftus Versfeld – and a fifth consecutive victory against the Bulls.

“It sounds funny now, but those previous experiences at the Bulls and Sharks were good for me,” Libbok told DM168. “At the time, of course, it was very difficult both physically and mentally. Through it all, I never lost a desire to do something great with my life and in this sport.

“I focused on myself in that period. I worked as hard as I could and developed my game to ensure that I would be ready when the opportunity presented itself. I look back, and I’m really glad that I didn’t give up in the bad times. It shaped my character and the player I am today.

“Coming into the Stormers and having the backing of the coaches and the other players, it really suited me,” Libbok adds. “There were new systems and structures to learn, but I also had the freedom to go out on to the field and express myself. There was no pressure from the coaches. That was so important for my confidence.

“Winning the URC was big for [me] as well as the team. The reason why I performed last season, and why I’m playing with such confidence this year, is because I have a coach who backs me. Dobbo gave me the chance to play week in and week out. I can’t tell you what that means, not just in terms of building confidence, but in terms of getting some form going.”

Bulls’ loss is Stormers’ gain

Critics – including White himself – have been forced to alter their perceptions of Libbok and his game-breaking abilities. He’s been a thorn in the side of the Bulls in recent north-south derbies, and White acknowledged the fact after the result at Loftus.

At the same time, White suggested that Libbok might not have developed had he remained at the Bulls.

“He’s played well against us every time and it’s almost like his way of showing me we should have kept him at the Bulls,” the director of rugby said. “Sometimes that’s what happens – some players leave a franchise to go to another franchise and get a chance to play, and play well. So maybe Manie should thank me for releasing him be­cause at least now he is playing well, and he wouldn’t have been playing for us because we had [other fly halves] Morné Steyn, Chris Smith and Johan Goosen.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make a call, and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong, and sometimes a player needs a change of environment.”

Perhaps White didn’t have the patience to nurture Libbok’s talent. Dobson, on the other hand, gave Libbok the licence to play his natural game.

Libbok often makes errors in his attempts to break the game open. But, according to Dobson, there is always going to be a “tax” on these special players. The return suggests that the positive outcomes have far exceeded the negatives.

Libbok doesn’t shy away from the question: “The way I play, I’m going to make mistakes. How you learn or bounce back from those mistakes defines you.

“Rugby moves very quickly, and whether you succeed or fail, you have to try and influence the next moment … and then the next.”

Sparking the Boks to life

Test rugby is a different beast. In the tight matches, it’s often the side that takes the fewest risks – and makes the fewest mistakes – that emerges victorious.

The Boks have developed a reputation for avoiding risk and, some might say, neglecting their attack. Last November, however, the team cut loose to hammer Italy 63-21 in Genoa and England 27-13 at Twickenham. In both matches, Libbok was the catalyst.

“Sjoe, there’s a lot more pressure at the highest level,” he says. “But the Bok coaches gave us the freedom to take the opportunities as they arose, whether we were in our own 22 or on the opposition tryline.”

Could a backline including the likes of Libbok, Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Willie le Roux light up the 2023 World Cup? The fixtures in the northern hemisphere last November provided us a glimpse of a more balanced approach. By the time the Boks play Scotland in their first pool match on 10 September, the combination should be far stronger.

“Damian and I play together at the Stormers, we know each other well and we know how to feed off each other,” Libbok said.

“Willie has so much experience – and all of us just try to learn as much as we can from him. He helped us a lot in terms of the way he communicated with us on the field and encouraged strong decision-making – and I think that went a long way toward us clicking. The way we played against Italy was especially encouraging.

“I tried to learn as much as I could from the Bok coaches and players. I’ve worked hard to implement that when playing for the Stormers.” DM168

