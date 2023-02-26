DM168

RUGBY

Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits

Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits
Manie Libbok of the Stormers takes a kick during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Rugby and DHL Stormers at Cardiff Arms Park on 22 October 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Athena Pictures / Getty Images)
By Jon Cardinelli
26 Feb 2023
0

Once stagnant at the Bulls, Manie Libbok has had a meteoric rise at the Stormers and could join the Bok squad for Rugby World Cup 2023.

Stormers coach John Dobson often describes his players as “absurd heroes”. When a self-serving administration plunged the franchise into financial disarray, a clutch of senior Springboks left the union, and Dobson was forced to recruit “misfits and leftovers” from rival unions.

Despite incredible odds, Dobson’s band of misfits went on to win the inaugural United Rugby Championship last year.

Although the financial situation at the union is yet to be fully resolved, the Stormers have maintained their position at the top of the South African Shield standings and will host a European Champions Cup playoff for the first time next month. 

Misfit-in-chief

Manie Libbok, the misfit-in-chief, has endured a harder road than most. After impressing for South Africa at schoolboy and Under-20 level, he struggled to get an opportunity at the Bulls, and was eventually released when Jake White became director of rugby in 2020. The utility back played 11 games for the Sharks before he was recruited by Dobson for what was – in rugby terms – Mission: Impossible.

Libbok can laugh about it now, as the arc of his story has taken a more successful turn.

After a stellar performance against the Bulls in the URC final, he earned a call-up to the Springbok squad for the tour to Europe. He had an immediate impact when deployed from the bench in Tests against France, Italy and England.

Most recently, he nailed a late drop goal to earn the Stormers a 23-19 win at Loftus Versfeld – and a fifth consecutive victory against the Bulls.

“It sounds funny now, but those previous experiences at the Bulls and Sharks were good for me,” Libbok told DM168. “At the time, of course, it was very difficult both physically and mentally. Through it all, I never lost a desire to do something great with my life and in this sport.

“I focused on myself in that period. I worked as hard as I could and developed my game to ensure that I would be ready when the opportunity presented itself. I look back, and I’m really glad that I didn’t give up in the bad times. It shaped my character and the player I am today.

“Coming into the Stormers and having the backing of the coaches and the other players, it really suited me,” Libbok adds. “There were new systems and structures to learn, but I also had the freedom to go out on to the field and express myself. There was no pressure from the coaches. That was so important for my confidence.

“Winning the URC was big for [me] as well as the team. The reason why I performed last season, and why I’m playing with such confidence this year, is because I have a coach who backs me. Dobbo gave me the chance to play week in and week out. I can’t tell you what that means, not just in terms of building confidence, but in terms of getting some form going.” 

Manie Libbok of the Stormers playing a key role in beating his old team, the Bulls, during the United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 18 February. (Photo: Lee Warren/ Gallo Images)

Bulls’ loss is Stormers’ gain

Critics – including White himself – have been forced to alter their perceptions of Libbok and his game-breaking abilities. He’s been a thorn in the side of the Bulls in recent north-south derbies, and White acknowledged the fact after the result at Loftus.

At the same time, White suggested that Libbok might not have developed had he remained at the Bulls.

“He’s played well against us every time and it’s almost like his way of showing me we should have kept him at the Bulls,” the director of rugby said. “Sometimes that’s what happens – some players leave a franchise to go to another franchise and get a chance to play, and play well. So maybe Manie should thank me for releasing him be­cause at least now he is playing well, and he wouldn’t have been playing for us because we had [other fly halves] Morné Steyn, Chris Smith and Johan Goosen.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make a call, and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong, and sometimes a player needs a change of environment.”

Perhaps White didn’t have the patience to nurture Libbok’s talent. Dobson, on the other hand, gave Libbok the licence to play his natural game.

Libbok often makes errors in his attempts to break the game open. But, according to Dobson, there is always going to be a “tax” on these special players. The return suggests that the positive outcomes have far exceeded the negatives.

Libbok doesn’t shy away from the question: “The way I play, I’m going to make mistakes. How you learn or bounce back from those mistakes defines you.

“Rugby moves very quickly, and whether you succeed or fail, you have to try and influence the next moment … and then the next.” 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Sparking the Boks to life

Test rugby is a different beast. In the tight matches, it’s often the side that takes the fewest risks – and makes the fewest mistakes – that emerges victorious.

The Boks have developed a reputation for avoiding risk and, some might say, neglecting their attack. Last November, however, the team cut loose to hammer Italy 63-21 in Genoa and England 27-13 at Twickenham. In both matches, Libbok was the catalyst.

“Sjoe, there’s a lot more pressure at the highest level,” he says. “But the Bok coaches gave us the freedom to take the opportunities as they arose, whether we were in our own 22 or on the opposition tryline.”

Could a backline including the likes of Libbok, Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Willie le Roux light up the 2023 World Cup? The fixtures in the northern hemisphere last November provided us a glimpse of a more balanced approach. By the time the Boks play Scotland in their first pool match on 10 September, the combination should be far stronger.

“Damian and I play together at the Stormers, we know each other well and we know how to feed off each other,” Libbok said.

“Willie has so much experience – and all of us just try to learn as much as we can from him. He helped us a lot in terms of the way he communicated with us on the field and encouraged strong decision-making – and I think that went a long way toward us clicking. The way we played against Italy was especially encouraging.

“I tried to learn as much as I could from the Bok coaches and players. I’ve worked hard to implement that when playing for the Stormers.” DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it
Maverick News

André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it
De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
DM168

De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
After the Bell: There are implications to André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis
South Africa

After the Bell: There are implications to André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis
De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
Maverick News

De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
Ukrainians are shedding blood on our behalf, but South Africa treats it like a picnic, says Trevor Tutu
Maverick News

Ukrainians are shedding blood on our behalf, but South Africa treats it like a picnic, says Trevor Tutu

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
Maverick News

De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
DM168

De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
Formula E hits the streets of Cape Town this weekend – see where, when and who's racing
DM168

Formula E hits the streets of Cape Town this weekend – see where, when and who's racing
Test your knowledge with the DM168 Budget 2023 online quiz
Maverick News

Test your knowledge with the DM168 Budget 2023 online quiz
Buying a legal second-hand car can take you on a perilous ride
Maverick News

Buying a legal second-hand car can take you on a perilous ride

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.