Maverick Citizen

Maverick Citizen

Godongwana Flooded

Godongwana Flooded
By Nathi and UBUNTOONS
21 Feb 2023
0

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Maverick News

The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Maverick News

Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
Who killed Thulani Maseko? The deafening silence from Eswatini and SADC about a serious investigation
South Africa

Who killed Thulani Maseko? The deafening silence from Eswatini and SADC about a serious investigation
Flood wreaks havoc on Eastern Cape after weekend of torrential rain
South Africa

Flood wreaks havoc on Eastern Cape after weekend of torrential rain
The cycle of life and waste on the urban edge of Simon's Town
South Africa

The cycle of life and waste on the urban edge of Simon's Town
South Africa’s health infrastructure headed down the same road as Eskom’s power plants
South Africa

South Africa’s health infrastructure headed down the same road as Eskom’s power plants

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.