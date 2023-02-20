Africa

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Robert Mugabe Jnr arrested on charge of malicious damage to property

Robert Mugabe Jnr arrested on charge of malicious damage to property
Robert Mugabe Junior. (Photo: EPA-EFE / AARON UFUMELI)
By Frank Chikowore
20 Feb 2023
0

The state-controlled Herald newspaper initially published the story of the former president’s son’s arrest but later withdrew the story from its website after state agents allegedly phoned the editor of the publication.

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son Robert Mugabe Jnr (31) was arrested on Sunday.

He was escorted by detectives to the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday, but prosecutors referred his matter back to the police station ‘for further management’. He is charged with malicious damage to property. 

The national spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed Mugabe’s arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Junior (31) has been arrested on malicious damage to property allegations after a complaint by his friend Nkatazo Sindiso (31) that he destroyed property worth US$12,000 at House number 3A Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare. He will appear in court in due course,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

When prosecutors referred the matter back to Avondale police station where it is being managed, Mugabe was immediately whisked away by aides. 

His lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, told Daily Maverick: “I am not in a position to discuss this matter at the moment. You may try a bit later when I’m done with the police, but certainly, the matter is now out of court as you may have seen.”  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The state-controlled Herald newspaper initially published the story of the former president’s son’s arrest but later withdrew the story from its website after state agents allegedly phoned the editor of the publication.

Sources at the publication told Daily Maverick that President Emmerson Mnangagwa felt his government would be portrayed in a bad light, as the country marks Robert Mugabe Youth Day this Tuesday.

“We were told that the arrest of Robert Mugabe Junior coincided with his father’s birthday, which falls tomorrow … there will be a big national event to be held in Lupane [in Matabeleland] and Mugabe’s siblings are expected to attend. So they [state agents] said it would be embarrassing to celebrate the day when Mugabe’s son would be behind bars,” said a journalist at the newspaper, who asked for anonymity. 

This is not the first time the Mugabes have had a brush with the law. Former first lady Grace Mugabe allegedly assaulted a South African model, Gabriella Engels, in a hotel room in Johannesburg, when her husband was still in power. She is yet to be prosecuted.

Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years, was removed from power in November 2017 following a bloodless coup that was endorsed by the international community. Following his death, his wife refused to allow the state to inter his remains at the national shrine, arguing that she was following her husband’s wishes. 

Mnangagwa and the former first lady did not speak for almost three years, only for the two to meet in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Robert Mugabe Jnr then stunned many Zimbabweans when he appeared at a rally in Epworth, just outside Harare, in the company of socialite Passion Java, where he endorsed Mnangagwa. Mugabe Jnr is reportedly eyeing a parliamentary seat in Zvimba West. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Putting Tshwane under administration again ‘not likely’ as city reels from adverse audit and mayor’s resignation
Maverick News

Putting Tshwane under administration again ‘not likely’ as city reels from adverse audit and mayor’s resignation
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie ‘confident’ he can put brakes on Santaco taxi strike
Maverick News

New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie ‘confident’ he can put brakes on Santaco taxi strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Maverick News

The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Maverick News

Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
DA leaders back Steenhuisen ahead of April federal congress, but Phalatse confident of winning leadership race
Maverick News

DA leaders back Steenhuisen ahead of April federal congress, but Phalatse confident of winning leadership race
Rassie’s latest Twitter rant shows he is untouchable at SA Rugby
Maverick News

Rassie’s latest Twitter rant shows he is untouchable at SA Rugby

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.