Sport

CRICKET

Proteas Women thump White Ferns to keep World Cup hopes alive

Proteas Women thump White Ferns to keep World Cup hopes alive
South Africa celebrate winning the match during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park on 13 February 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
14 Feb 2023
0

South Africa put their humbling defeat to Sri Lanka behind them to smash New Zealand by 65 runs and keep their T20 World Cup ambitions intact.

Nonkululeko Mlaba spun a web around New Zealand’s batters to help the Proteas Women successfully defend 132 runs in their second Women’s T20 World Cup fixture in Paarl on Monday. 

The victory was much needed after South Africa stumbled to a three-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening clash on Friday. 

South Africa bundled New Zealand out for a modest 67 in 18.1 overs to secure their first win of the tournament after the White Ferns restricted the hosts to 132 for six in the first innings. 

The defence of the par total started in dream fashion for South Africa with left-arm orthodox Mlaba striking twice in her first two overs while conceding only two runs. 

Her first victim was former Proteas player Bernadine Bezuidenhout, who was superbly stumped by Sinalo Jafta in the second delivery of the innings. 

Mlaba then clean-bowled Bezuidenhout’s opening partner Suzie Bates in her next over, which evoked Imran Tahir-esque celebrations — running off in jubilation, hands held aloft, halfway to the boundary line. 

The relief of the two wickets was evident on Mlaba’s face. She was not at her best in the opening fixture, but here the bowler ranked No 2 in the world showed why she is rated so highly with her immaculate line and length. 

She then came back in her second spell to dismiss Lea Tahuhu to record incredible figures of three wickets for 10 runs in her four overs. 

The Proteas’ other spin bowlers also came to the party, with Chloe Tryon recording two wickets for 12 runs in three overs, while Delmi Tucker was tidy, conceding 15 runs in three overs. 

Chloe Tryon of South Africa during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park on 13 February 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Building pressure 

South Africa’s organised bowling and neat fielding built pressure on the White Ferns, which led to rash shots and subsequently their dismissals. 

New Zealand started their run chase needing under seven an over to reach the Proteas’ total. 

But after Mlaba’s demolition in the powerplay, the required rate shot up to more than eight in the sixth over, with New Zealand clawing their way to 19 for four. 

Captain Sophie Devine — who described New Zealand’s batting performance as “embarrassing” — was one of only two players in her side to reach double figures as she hit 16 runs off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of under 70. 

Player of the match Tryon eventually got rid of the languishing Devine with a straighter delivery that thwacked her pad right in front of the stumps as she was dismissed leg before wicket. 

Marizanne Kapp wrapped up the withering White Ferns innings and the match with a rattling of Fran Jonas’s stumps. 

Chloe Tryon of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Maddy Green of New Zealand during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park on 13 February 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Tryon heroics

South Africa had a similar early scattering of wickets in their innings after Suné Luus won the toss and opted to bat at Boland Park. 

Tazmin Brits fell in the first over, trapped LBW by Eden Carson, trying to sweep a full delivery before Kapp fell for in the third, skying a Tahuhu straight to Jess Kerr at mid-on. 

A diabolical run-out of Luus between herself and Laura Wolvaardt ensued when she set off after Wolvaardt bottom-edged the ball almost straight to the keeper. 

With Wolvaardt and Tryon at the crease, South Africa looked set to rebuild their innings, but an uncharacteristic slog across the line by Wolvaardt saw the white leather clatter into her middle stump. 

The Proteas were 55 for four in the ninth over at that point. 

Tryon and Nadine de Klerk then put on a match-defining 47-run sixth-wicket partnership. 

Because of the flow of wickets up top, Tryon was forced into playing the unfamiliar role of anchor. She did so to wonderful effect, compiling a well-composed 40 off 34 deliveries. The big-hitting all-rounder struck six lusty boundaries in her knock. 

Her all-round display helped her achieve the player of the match award. 

De Klerk’s role in revitalising SA’s total cannot be underestimated as the allrounder struck an unbeaten 28 off 26 deliveries, which included two fours. 

South Africa’s tail is firmly up now and it will need to be if they are to overcome champions Australia in their next group game on Saturday at Gqeberha. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
Maverick News

One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
Maverick News

Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.