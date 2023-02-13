Business Maverick

LEVY PROPOSALS

Sugar industry calls for freeze on sugar tax, asks government for a sweeter deal

Sugar industry calls for freeze on sugar tax, asks government for a sweeter deal
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
13 Feb 2023
0

The South African Sugar Association has appealed to the government ahead of the Budget next week to freeze the health promotion levy on sugary beverages (such as Coke) — the sugar tax, as it is better known — for the next three to five years.

First introduced in 2018, the tax is currently 2.21 cents per gram and is applied to non-alcoholic sugary beverages (excluding fruit juices) that contain more than four grams of sugar per 100ml. The tax was meant to increase to 2.31 cents per gram from April 2022, but the inflationary increase was suspended for 12 months to allow for consultation with the sugar industry.

As the date for the national Budget grows closer, the industry is becoming increasingly anxious since no consultation has taken place in the past year.

Proposals put forward so far for changes in the sugar tax include:

  • An inflationary-linked adjustment;
  • A lowering of the threshold to 2g per 100ml;
  • A removal of the threshold; and
  • An expansion of the sugar tax to other food products.

Sandy Jackson, head of agri socioeconomics at the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy, says if the reach and extent of the sugar tax are extended, refined sugar sales will decline by 160,000 tons over two years, decreasing industry turnover by more than R600-million a year and leading to the potential loss of 1,000 jobs.

A Sugar Association survey shows that an inflationary adjustment is unlikely to lead to significant reductions in demand, as most manufacturers have already reformulated their drinks to meet the current minimum threshold of 4mg of sugar per 100ml.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Any increase to the HPL or lowering of the threshold will have a disastrous impact on the entire sugar cane chain. We understand the sugar tax is here to stay, but if there are no changes, it will give the industry time to continue with our diversification journey,” says Trix Trikam, executive director at the South African Sugar Association (Sasa).

“There’s a lot of research needed to identify feasible alternative products that we can move our export tonnage into. The opportunities being investigated include sustainable aviation fuel, bioplastics and food additives.”

Sasa says an estimated 1% ethanol requirement in South Africa’s petrol fuel would be equivalent to 180,000 tons of exported sugar. While investment into biofuels will likely continue, South Africa has to play catch-up – Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have already opened distillation plants.

Why do we have a sugar tax?

The main aim of the sugar tax was to reduce sugar consumption.

A 2021 study by Prof Karen Hofman and her colleagues at the South African Medical Research Council and Wits Centre for Health Economics, found that once the sugar tax was introduced, purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages declined by 29%, while sugar intake consumption decreased by 51%.

These are encouraging statistics, more so given the obesity problem that the country faces, with half of South African adults either overweight or obese.

Michael Boachie, a senior researcher at Wits University, says overweight and obesity problems exact an annual R33-billion toll on the country’s health system.

“This represents 15.38% of government health expenditure and is equivalent to 0.67% of GDP. In South Africa, the biggest share of the R33-billion ($1.9-billion) annual cost comes from treating diabetes (R19.86-billion). Cardiovascular disease (R8.87-billion) had the second biggest share.

“These costs are, in turn, mainly driven by the cost of medication and hospitalisation,” he says.

Boachie warns that the R33-billion is likely an underestimation of the economic cost, as his study did not account for the indirect costs of productivity losses resulting from absenteeism, or premature death due to poor health.

Cost of the civil unrest and floods

According to Sasa, the industry currently brings in R18-billion in revenue, with 65,000 direct job opportunities and 270,000 indirect jobs.

Trikam says the industry has lost around R1.2-billion of revenue per season since the sugar tax was first introduced and blames the tax for the closure of two sugar mills in Darnall and uMzimkulu.

There are 10 sugar mills left in KwaZulu-Natal, but civil unrest in 2021 and floods in 2022 have exacted a heavy price, costing cane growers more than R100-million in revenue.

During the civil unrest, all 10 KZN sugar mills had to be closed; two sugar warehouses holding 12,000 tons of sugar were looted, and 561,200 tons of commercial, land reform and small-scale growers’ cane were burnt.

The KZN floods of 2022 resulted in a further R223-million worth of damage to cane fields and farm infrastructure. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
Maverick News

Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
Maverick News

One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Business Maverick

US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.