South Africa

KWAZULU-NATAL CRIME

Tributes pour in for SA rapper AKA and his ex-manager after fatal shooting outside Durban restaurant

Tributes pour in for SA rapper AKA and his ex-manager after fatal shooting outside Durban restaurant
Rapper AKA performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre on 8 March 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
12 Feb 2023
0

South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA, was gunned down alongside his former manager, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, on Friday, sending shockwaves through the nation.

Tributes continue to pour in for South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, and his former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, after the two were killed in a shooting on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, on Friday night. 

The shooting took place outside the Wish on Florida restaurant. The KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed they are investigating the murders.

Police said the two men were walking to their car when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who had crossed the street and who then shot the victims at close range. The suspects were reported to have fled the scene on foot.

“Both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing,” police said.

Acknowledging the deaths, Wish on Florida extended its condolences to the families of Forbes and Motsoane. The restaurant said it was handing all surveillance footage of Friday evening over to police. 

Forbes was an award-winning hip-hop artist with several albums under his belt. His new album, Mass Country, was due to be released next Friday.

His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, appealed to the public for compassion, space and time for his family to gather and decide on their next steps.

“Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by,” Tony and Lynn Forbes said.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return.”

Motsoane’s family echoed the Forbes family’s call for space and time to process their loss, and thanked the public for their support.

Flowers outside Wish on Florida restaurant where rapper AKA was shot in Durban, South Africa. It is understood that AKA was standing outside the Wish restaurant just before 10pm on Friday night when he was gunned down. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Catapulted to stardom

A number of political groups and individuals have paid tribute to Kiernan Forbes’ life and music. The Department of Sports, Art and Culture said Forbes was “amongst the best rappers on the continent”.

“Between the years 2010 and 2012, AKA was catapulted to stardom after the release of his debut album Altar Ego in 2011, which features hits such as I Want It All, All I Know and the smash hit single Victory Lap,” the department said.

The Altar Ego album won numerous accolades, including Best Hip Hop Album and Best Produced Album at the 2011 Metro FM Music Awards. Forbes released several successful albums, including Levels, Touch My Blood and Bhovamania.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA’s killers

“AKA was known as one of the most patriotic artists who literally flew the South African flag high everywhere he went around the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, industry peers and fans throughout the continent,” the department said. 

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena  said the news of Forbes’ death was shocking and infuriating. According to her office, Forbes was in Durban to celebrate his birthday.

“The tragic killing, no matter the motivation, has not only deprived AKA’s family, but it has put paid to one of the scintillatingly successful artistic stories in South Africa, Africa and the entire world. AKA was a household name globally,” Bani-Mapena said.

“We refuse to be defined as a province that does not recognise the value of human life. We cannot have artists’ lives taken in such an inhumane matter. This has left us distraught and bereft.”

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the killings and called on police to “speed up the investigation” and bring those responsible to justice.

“The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban [International Convention Centre] next week on Saturday,” said Kaunda.

“The freedom of our residents is threatened each time a person is killed or robbed. We implore the police to be firm and to act decisively in rooting out rogue elements that are behind the killing of innocent people.”

‘Opinionated radical’

The ANC said Forbes served as an inspiration in the development trajectory of South Africa. He would be remembered as an “opinionated radical” who stood at the forefront of the cultural revolution, it said.

“We wish to extend our condolences to his mother, Lynn Forbes, and daughter … as well as the rest of his family, friends, and the creative sector,” the ANC said. “Their grief is shared by the entire nation. The South African music industry is indeed poorer without AKA.”

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to co-operate with police. 

“As the ANC in KZN, we have called on the ANC government to refine the United Front Against Crime initiative during the provincial cabinet lekgotla to be held next week.”

Forbes’ death comes almost two years after that of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, who fell to death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, according to a News24 report. In the months after Tembe’s death, there was much speculation as to the circumstances surrounding her fall and her relationship with Forbes before the tragedy. 

Tembe’s father, Moses, extended his condolences to the Forbes family.  “As a parent, I feel a deep pain for Kiernan’s parents … his daughter … and the family at large,” he said

“Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa’s and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?
DM168

Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Maverick News

Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.