Sundowns have little time to rest before crucial clash with Cameroon’s Coton Sport

Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal at Loftus Stadium on 11 February 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
12 Feb 2023
0

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is ‘proud’ that his charges did not let a crucial three points slip from their grasp against Al Hilal in wet and slippery conditions during their opening group game in the CAF Champions League.

Record South African champions Mamelodi started their quest for an elusive second CAF Champions League crown the best possible way – with a 1–0 win and three points against resolute Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Cassius Mailula’s first-half strike proved to be decisive in separating the two teams as Hilal had to finish the match with 10 men following a sending-off for defender Altayeb Abaker, who was dispatched with four minutes of regulation time on the clock following a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.

Exciting attacker Mailula scored what would be the winner in the 25th minute of the match when his fresh legs and youthful hunger allowed him to tap the ball home from close range. This came after Hilal keeper Ali Abdala Abosheren spilled a shot from the edge of the box by midfield busybody Neo Maema.

The solitary strike is Mailula’s 10th goal of the season, across all competitions – with the 21-year-old thriving in his debut senior season, despite being part of a star-studded Sundowns side.  

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena acknowledged that his side could have been more efficient in front of goal and made better use of their hogging the ball at a wet and muddy Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Saturday. The 2016 African champions recorded 63% of the possession by the end of the match.

Despite the team not being more economical with ball at feet, Mokwena said he was proud of his team’s effort and the fact they had achieved their primary objective of not letting three crucial points slip away – especially considering the wet conditions.

Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal at Loftus Stadium on 11 February 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“The most important thing is to get three points. The target is to move as close as possible to 10 points. History tells you that the lowest number of points to come out of the group stages is four. But we want to try to get us as close as possible to 10 points because that guarantees you more or less a position in the knockouts. So, three points, regardless of the scoreline, is very important – [and] a good clean sheet.”

Masandawana were unfortunate to have a well-coordinated goal that would have doubled their lead – as well as Mailula’s tally for the day – chalked off early in the second stanza.  

“It could’ve been more [goals]. We scored a very good goal for the second one. But unfortunately, it was adjudged offside. In certain moments we were very good and we played the game. We were comfortable, even though we had a few jitters in certain moments. A few misplaced passes,” Mokwena said.  

“But the boys were very good, and applied themselves very well. We could’ve scored more; we could’ve created more chances. We didn’t give a lot against a very dangerous side on counter attacks. We were resolute and we didn’t give a lot of chances.”

On whether anything should be read into the result for his team’s prospects in the tournament this season, Mokwena was diplomatic. As he was on his role in the team’s fortunes since he took over as sole head coach in October 2022, after sharing the hot seat with Manqoba Mngqithi following Pitso Mosimane’s departure in 2020.

“It means a lot to me because it means a lot to the team. When things are important for the team, I am part of it. Maybe not the most important. But I’m part of this group. I celebrate with them; I feel what they feel,” he said.

“What [this result] means is that we can compete. We know we can. We’ve just got to show consistency now and try push to get better. We have to get better.”

There is no time for Sundowns to rest. The South African outfit will immediately shift focus to their clash with Cameroon’s Coton Sport when the two Group B opponents meet in Garoua, Cameroon, on 17 February. DM

