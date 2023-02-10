Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of main shocks is a key reason why they’ve been so devastating

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of main shocks is a key reason why they’ve been so devastating
People walk past collapsed buildings on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
By Bob Holdsworth
10 Feb 2023
0

An earthquake expert explains why the death and devastation have been so terrible in Turkey and Syria

The earthquakes that struck in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6 have led to terrible destruction on a scale not seen in Europe for many decades. At the time of writing, the death toll has risen beyond 21,000 people and will continue to rise over the coming days and weeks. Hundreds of thousands more have lost their homes.

There are many reasons why the death and devastation have been so terrible. First and foremost, the sheer magnitude of the two main events and their associated aftershocks. These earthquakes, which measured 7.8 and 7.5 on the moment magnitude scale, each released roughly as much energy as the largest-ever atomic bomb test carried out during the Cold War – around 50 megatons, in 1961 by the former Soviet Union. And there were two of these events in the same region, separated by a matter of hours.

To this we have to add the clusters of aftershocks which follow on from the main events. These are smaller (mostly lower than magnitude 5) but will continue for several days, gradually decreasing in intensity and regularity. They are nevertheless dangerous, as buildings already seriously weakened by earlier events may be caused to collapse. This inevitably further hampers rescue attempts in the region.

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Smoke billows from the scene of collapsed buildings on February 07, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Smoke billows from the scene of collapsed buildings on February 07, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: People walk past collapsed buildings on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
People walk past collapsed buildings on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: A soldier sits devastated near the collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
A soldier sits devastated near the collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
People watch rescuers and volunteers search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses, in Harim town near Idlib, Syria, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/KARAM AL-MASRI
People watch rescuers and volunteers search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses, in Harim town near Idlib, Syria, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/KARAM AL-MASRI
epa10454066 Rescuers from the White Helmets group, the Syrian Civil Defense operating in the area, and people look for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake hit Harem city, Idlib, Syria, 07 February 2023 (issued 08 February 2023). More than 7,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Rescuers from the White Helmets group, the Syrian Civil Defense operating in the area, and people look for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake hit Harem city, Idlib, Syria, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

Another factor is the timing of the first and largest earthquake. It occurred at 4.17am local time, when most people would have been asleep in their homes. During an earthquake, the great majority of casualties are caused not by the shaking, but by the resulting collapse of buildings. The timing of this event was about as bad as it possibly could be – many people had very little opportunity to escape from their homes in time. This is likely a major factor in the very high number of deaths and injuries.

Depth charge

But a key geological contribution to the devastation was the relatively shallow depth of the earthquake hypocentres: 18km for the first 7.8 event and 10km for the later 7.5 shock.

The hypocentre is the point at which the fault begins to rupture at depth. In global terms, these are relatively near-surface shocks. There are two reasons why this leads to a greater degree of destruction.

Put simply, the first reason is that the shallower an earthquake is, the closer the Earth’s surface is to the hypocentre. This means that the ground shaking is more intense and destructive. There is less opportunity for the shockwaves to dissipate, as happens when earthquakes occur deeper in the Earth and they travel through tens of kilometres of rock.

The second reason is that the faults that generate earthquakes larger than 5.5 are more likely to rupture through to the surface. This creates – almost instantaneously – a ground displacement whereby one part of the ground literally moves by several metres relative to an adjacent part.

These surface breaks – also known as “capable faults” – are incredibly damaging. They can lead to the severing of major subsurface and surface infrastructure including water mains, electricity cables, gas pipelines and tunnels.

There are already reports of damage to pipelines in Turkey following the February 6 events. Spectacular satellite images and ground-based photographs are also emerging of offset roads and railway lines, as well as serious damage to buildings that straddle the ruptures. All of this occurs in addition to the damage caused by shaking, liquefaction of soft sediment in valleys, and landslides.

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: A woman waits for news of her loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
A woman waits for news of her loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey.  Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Earthquake survivors wait for news of her loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Earthquake survivors wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Earthquake survivors wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Earthquake survivors wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. . Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 08: Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor Yigit at the site of a collapsed building 52 hours after an earthquake struck on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey early Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor Yigit at the site of a collapsed building 52 hours after an earthquake struck on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images
HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 09: People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings on February 09, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings on February 09, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images

In a recent blog, Professor Hasan Sözbilir of the Dokuz Eylül University Earthquake Application and Research Centre has studied the region and reported: “As far as I can see, at least three fault segments have been broken. The total length of the surface fracture has exceeded 500km.”

So why were these events relatively shallow in this region? Some of the largest earthquakes known to have occurred are associated with the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”. These earthquakes are commonly generated as deep as 700km, as the strong, dense oceanic plates plunge down into the Earth below the surrounding continents.

Turkey, however, lies in a region of weaker, mainly continental lithosphere where the crust is only about 30 km thick, close to a point where three tectonic plates come together – Africa, Arabia and Anatolia. The convergence of the Arabian plate is squeezing the wedge-like Anatolian plate out to the west, generating a series of sub-vertical, strike-slip faults such as the East Anatolian Fault, which failed during the magnitude 7.8 event.

The movement of three competing tectonic plates causes frequent seismic activity in this region. Meng, J., Sinoplu, O., Zhou, Z. et al. Greece and Turkey Shaken by African tectonic retreat. Sci Rep 11, 6486 (2021).
The movement of three competing tectonic plates causes frequent seismic activity in this region. Meng, J., Sinoplu, O., Zhou, Z. et al. Greece and Turkey Shaken by African tectonic retreat. Sci Rep 11, 6486 (2021).

In such continental crust, the strongest part – and the most likely point for large earthquakes to be born – lies typically at between 10km and 20km depth. In settings of this kind, shallow, surface-rupturing faults are more likely to form.

Wrong time, wrong place

A third factor is simply that the region where the earthquakes occurred is highly populated. Given the timing, a substantial loss of life is almost inevitable following an event – or events – of this magnitude.

Deadly earthquakes are well known in Turkey. In the past 50 years, there have been at least four major events with substantial loss of life – in 1975, 1983, 1999 and 2020. Following the Izmit earthquake in 1999, there were serious efforts by the Turkish authorities to improve building standards to better resist earthquakes.

But there are limits as to what you can do in a highly populated area with events of this size. And we have to remember that the two main seismic shocks were perhaps more than twice as big as the largest known historical earthquake in this region.

Furthermore, in Syria we have to add the fact that years of ongoing civil conflict have substantially degraded the building infrastructure, making the region event less resilient to the effects of seismic shaking. This will likely also hamper efforts to deliver assistance and aid – and, in the longer term, to rebuild. DM/ML 

This story was first published in The Conversation.

Bob Holdsworth is a Professor of Structural Geology at Durham University.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Maverick News

Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Maverick News

Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
South Africa

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
Maverick Life

How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
One hot Aberdeen night in the Karoo
Maverick Life

One hot Aberdeen night in the Karoo
Towards the ancient wonders of the Western Cape’s Koue Bokkeveld mountains
Maverick Life

Towards the ancient wonders of the Western Cape’s Koue Bokkeveld mountains
Chewing the fat cats on paper tigers, triggers and Tottenham
Maverick Citizen

Chewing the fat cats on paper tigers, triggers and Tottenham

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

The SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur deal has been stopped

Thanks to a brave whistleblower, a journalist and 20,000 Maverick Insiders who keep our journalism free for all to read.

If you appreciate our work, what we accomplished last week and what we continue to achieve, then please consider signing up to Maverick Insider and becoming part of our community.

We can’t have an impact without our readers' support.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.