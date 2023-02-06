Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The Day in Pictures: A 7.8 magnitude monster earthquake hit Turkey and Syria

Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. Hundreds of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. EPA-EFE/REFIK TEKIN
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A handout photo made available by SANA shows damage following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Aleppo, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA-EFE/SANA
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
People walk near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. Hundreds of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. EPA-EFE/REFIK TEKIN
Turkish emergency personnel and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA-EFE/REFIK TEKIN
Emergency personnel carry an injured person after a building collapsed following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 912 people were confirmed dead and more than 5,000 have been injured in Turkey, the Turkish president said. EPA-EFE/REFIK TEKIN
Romanian rescue workers before being deployed to Southern Turkey to help local authorities in their rescue missions after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, at the military airbase no. 90, in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, 06 February 2023. Two Romanian military aircraft will take 58 rescuers and 4 specialized dogs to Turkey, as well as the materials necessary for their mission, which will support the efforts of the Turkish authorities to search for survivors in the areas affected by the latest earthquakes. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. EPA-EFE/DENIZ TEKIN
Civil society activists light candles during a ceremony to remember the victims of a powerful earthquake in Turkey, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD 7081
The full moon sets behind the mountains including the twin peaks of Les Jumelles in the Chablais Valaisan, as seen from Aigle, Switzerland 06 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
A walker braves the elements on the beach during stormy weather in Tel Aviv, Israel, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A high wave hits the Corniche Al Manara in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 February 2023. Lebanon will be under the influence of the ‘Farah’ rainstorm for several days, with a sharp drop in temperatures, heavy rains, rough seas and strong winds, according to Lebanon Meteorological Service. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Health personnel carry the body of a dead migrant off the Sea-Eye 4 rescue ship after it docked with 106 migrants onboard at the port of Naples, Italy, 06 February 2023. The vessel was expected to dock at the port of Pesaro but was finally authorized to let disembark its passengers in Naples due to rough sea conditions. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
Damage and debris are scattered on the ground after a fire, in Santa Juana, Chile, 05 February 2023. More than 800 people have been left homeless in Chile due to forest fires that have been raging in central Chile for three days, with the flames still advancing from the hills towards the sea in the Biobio region. EPA-EFE/Esteban Paredes Drake
Damage and debris are scattered on the ground after a fire, in Santa Juana, Chile, 05 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Esteban Paredes Drake
A firefighter rests after efforts to put out a fire, in Santa Juana, Chile, 05 February 2023. More than 800 people have been left homeless in Chile due to forest fires that have been raging in central Chile for three days, with the flames still advancing from the hills toward the sea in the Biobio region. EPA-EFE/Esteban Paredes Drake
Participant wave union flags and hold a banner reading ‘15% – We are worth it’ during a warning strike of postal service workers near the German public services union ‘ver.di’ headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2023. On the occasion of the ongoing wage dispute, the ver.di trade union called postal workers for a day-long warning strike. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A Palestinian man holds empty bullet shells at the scene of a gunfight after an Israeli army raid near the West Bank city of Jericho, 06 February 2023. The Israeli army reported that a number of armed assailants, suspected to be involved in the 28 January attack at the Almog Junction, were killed after firing toward Israeli soldiers who were operating in the area. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning is seen through a viewfinder of a video camera during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 06 February 2023. A suspected spy balloon from China moving over the US was shot down by a US Air Force fighter on 04 February. China said the shooting down was an ‘overreaction’ as the balloon was a civilian airship used for meteorological purposes that steered off course. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO DM/ ML
