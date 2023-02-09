The Johannesburg Roads Agency has bemoaned the theft and vandalism of traffic control infrastructure. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lubabalo Lesolle)

In January 2023, theft and vandalism of traffic infrastructure occurred at 26 signalised sites, with 60% of the incidents taking place in Region F, which comprises the Inner City and Johannesburg South.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said Region F was followed by Region B, where 19% of the theft and vandalism took place. Region B comprises Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

Next was Region E — Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton — where 15% of the incidents occurred.

The theft and vandalism of traffic infrastructure cut across the entire city.

“This has a huge impact on motorists because everything needs to be treated as a four-way stop. Pedestrians are also impacted,’’ said JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers.

“These acts not only disrupt the working of traffic signals, which are essential services, but also jeopardise public safety. The end result is a negative drain on the city’s economy, with traffic congestion and unproductive, frustrated commuters as well as a possible increase in traffic collisions,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the damage and theft of signals results in heavy traffic congestion and road accidents can occur. He said the JMPD was deployed during morning and afternoon peak hours to alleviate the congestion.

“It goes to show the level of lawlessness that is gripping our country. For such lawlessness to be allowed to continue answers the question: where are we as a country?” said road-user Zama Ngubane from Soweto.

“Such things are a result of incompetence. These acts are committed by people. It’s such things that lead to road rage, which we have seen can be fatal,” said another motorist, Gift Maphumulo.

Peters-Scheepers said the M1, M2, N1, N3 and N14 were hotbeds for this kind of criminality, and on-ramps and off-ramps are also targeted.

“We’ve got sinkholes and collapsed roads in areas near illegal mining activities. And it gets even bigger when you look at all the road infrastructure that gets affected,” Peters-Scheepers said.

She added that people were asking why traffic signal intersections could not be converted into traffic circles.

JRA traffic engineer Esther Schmidt responded to the suggestion.

“Traffic circles require specific conditions… under which they can properly function… and circles also require much larger road reserves [land] to construct, which is not always feasible. Lastly, it is very costly… it is a solution for certain intersections, just not all…”

The JRA said that over the last four years, at least 25% of Johannesburg’s 2,028 signalised traffic intersections had been vandalised, costing the agency R28.1-million.

“An Infrastructure Protection Unit has been established to deal with acts of vandalism, theft and other damage to critical infrastructure as part of coordinated efforts to stop this situation,” said the JMPD’s Fihla.

He said three people caught damaging and stealing traffic lights were arrested last year in two separate incidents — two were apprehended while in possession of bulbs from traffic lights, and a third was apprehended while attempting to disconnect the traffic light power cable.

JMPD officers are conducting highly visible patrols to deal with this issue, and current efforts aimed at curbing theft and vandalism include:

Interventions by the JRA and other entities such as City Power, JMPD, the SAPS and security organisations to ensure a more effective response to the theft and vandalism.

A reduction in the attractiveness of copper cables to vandals, either by using fewer cores or using an alternative material as well as strengthening access to the units and security has been piloted.

Stressing the need for active citizenry and community involvement, policing and public awareness to curb the incidents.

“Criminal syndicates are spreading their illegal activities across the entire city, stripping our traffic signals bare for any materials that can be resold at a fraction of the replacement cost,” the traffic management agency said.

The JRA appealed to scrapyard owners not to purchase City of Johannesburg and JRA assets when approached with these items.

“The impact of theft and vandalism…. was compounded by load shedding as criminals capitalised on the power outages to cut the traffic poles and steal copper wire at intersections without the risk of electrocution,” the JRA said. DM