Defend Truth

GROUNDUP VIDEO

Free State tensions rise as Parys municipality fails to provide water to communities

Free State tensions rise as Parys municipality fails to provide water to communities
Due to water shortages and a lack of consistent supply from the municipality, residents in or close to town have to walk to collect water from outside communal taps as part of their daily schedule. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp.)
By Adel Van Niekerk
06 Feb 2023
0

Residents say water supplies in Parys have deteriorated over the past two years due to ageing infrastructure at the wastewater treatment plant.

In Parys, Free State, the water supply is becoming ever more erratic, exacerbated by rolling blackouts. Many people have to walk kilometres to get water. This has caused great dissatisfaction and sparked violent protests. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
South African firms urge Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
Maverick News

South African firms urge Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Maverick News

South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.