GROUNDUP VIDEO
Free State tensions rise as Parys municipality fails to provide water to communities
Residents say water supplies in Parys have deteriorated over the past two years due to ageing infrastructure at the wastewater treatment plant.
In Parys, Free State, the water supply is becoming ever more erratic, exacerbated by rolling blackouts. Many people have to walk kilometres to get water. This has caused great dissatisfaction and sparked violent protests. DM
First published by GroundUp.
