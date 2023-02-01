Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series international Test match between France and the Springboks at Velodrome stadium on 12 November, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

In a welcome change from trying to shift the favourites’ tag on to another team, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth’s message to the rest of the rugby-playing world, was, ‘bring it on.’

That is paraphrasing slightly, but Etzebeth, who was named 2022 South African Rugby Player of the Year on Tuesday, was not shying away from the Boks quality.

The Boks are the reigning world champions and can beat any side on the planet when they click. Lack of consistency has been an issue but when it comes to quality and pedigree, the Boks are at the top of the pile.

“As a team, know that we’re going to be good contenders for the World Cup. Everyone is excited and looking forward to it,” Etzebeth said. “The team, the coaches, and players, they know where they stand. We know if we bring our A-game, we’ll have a big shot at it (retaining the world title.

“We were quite confident in 2019 after we got a few good victories away from home. And (in 2022) we again got a few victories away from home which will give us confidence.

“But confidence is not the only thing, you’re still going to have to pitch up on the weekend and win at least three out of the four pool games. And then it’ll be three games in a row that you have to win against quality opposition in order to win the World Cup,” Etzebeth said.

Confidence

Perhaps it was simply clerical, but when governing body SA Rugby released the Springboks’ fixture list for 2023 on Wednesday, they put in all games up to, and including the RWC 2023 final on 28 October. That is confidence.

The Boks will play their two home Tests in 2023 at altitude against Australia and Argentina at Loftus and Ellis Park respectively. They also have an away game against the All Blacks at a venue still to be confirmed while there are three RWC 2023 warm-up matches before their opening match of the tournament against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on 10 September.

The seething 60,000-seater stadium in the south of France is one of rugby’s great cathedrals. It’s where the Boks famously survived a scare in the quarterfinals of RWC 2007 against Fiji on their way to the title, and it’s where they lost 30-26 to France last November.

“We got a nice experience when we played in Marseille … how loud it will be; the guys could barely hear each other in the warm-ups,” Etzebeth said.

“But France will obviously have home-ground advantage and they will feel the atmosphere from the crowd. All the rest will have to come there and just perform.”

With only six Tests to go before the defence of their RWC title starts, coach Jacques Nienaber will almost certainly pick close to his best side in every match.

“The Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our Rugby World Cup season off to a good start and playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation,” Nienaber said.

“All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title, so we are expecting a thorough test throughout the campaign.

“The coaches have hit the ground running this year and we’ll continue to put in the hard yards as we attempt to ensure that we leave no stone unturned before the World Cup.

“We are on course in terms of finalising our planning for the season and we are excited about returning to the training field.

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus added that the match against the Pumas in Argentina ties in nicely with their RWC preparations:

“Playing against Argentina in South America is unique as they have a very passionate home crowd that brings the best out of their team, so that environment will serve as good preparation for our team with an eye on the Rugby World Cup,” Erasmus said.

“That is especially after getting a taste of the atmosphere we can expect at the international extravaganza in our match against France in Marseille last November.” DM

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July – Springboks vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July – Springboks vs New Zealand (venue TBC)

Saturday, 29 July – Springboks vs Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August – Springboks v Argentina (venue TBC)

Saturday, 19 August – Springboks vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August – SA vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September – Springboks v Scotland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September – Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September – Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October – Springboks v Tonga (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October – quarterfinals

Weekend of 21/22 October – semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October – final