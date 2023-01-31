Business Maverick

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

IMF raises 2023 GDP world growth forecast – even, perplexingly, for South Africa

IMF raises 2023 GDP world growth forecast – even, perplexingly, for South Africa
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
31 Jan 2023
0

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week raised its growth forecasts for the global economy slightly for 2023 to 2.9% from 2.7% in its October World Economic Outlook report. Perplexingly, it also raised its forecast for South African growth by 0.1 percentage point to 1.2% – a forecast that seems barely credible.

The driving forces behind the upward revision for global gross domestic product (GDP) growth are China’s reopening and the ebbing of worldwide inflation pressures.

“China’s sudden reopening paves the way for a rapid rebound in activity. And global financial conditions have improved as inflation pressures started to abate. This, and a weakening of the US dollar from its November high, provided some modest relief to emerging and developing countries,” the Washington-based lender said. 

“Accordingly, we have slightly increased our 2022 and 2023 growth forecasts. Global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, then rebound to 3.1% in 2024,” it said. 

The forecast of global growth of 2.9% for 2023 is an improvement on the previous one of 2.7%, but the 2024 prediction of 3.1% is a slight reduction from 3.2% previously. 

What really stands out for a South African audience is the upward revision for 2023 growth against the backdrop of record levels of rolling blackouts. Quite frankly, this seems barely credible. 

The IMF noted that growth is expected to halve this year compared with 2022, “reflecting weaker external demand, power shortages, and structural constraints”. But it still raised its projection for South African growth to 1.2% from 1.1% previously. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

This stands in stark contrast to the 0.3% forecast made recently by the South African Reserve Bank, which pointedly said that the “scale of load shedding” would shave as much as 2 percentage points off growth in 2023. 

Global accountancy firm PwC said this week that the load shedding toll on economic growth last year might have been as much as 5 percentage points. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:PwC estimates rolling blackouts knocked up to five percentage points off SA’s 2022 GDP growth

On behalf of a friend, this correspondent would like to ask what the IMF staff in Pretoria is smoking, because it must be pretty good. 

Still, China’s improved prospects – and those of global growth more generally – bode well for the prices of the commodities South Africa produces and exports, such as iron ore and platinum group metals. That can certainly support South Africa’s economic growth profile. 

But unless such prices go to the moon, they can hardly compensate in a significant way on the GDP front for the crippling impact of rolling blackouts and the other gaping potholes opened by South Africa’s failing state. 

If the South African Reserve Bank, which often overshoots on its growth projections, has pegged 0.3%, expect South Africa’s economy to fall well short this year of the IMF’s forecast. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Maverick News

Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
Chris Pappas: The KZN mayor who threatens the ANC
DM168

Chris Pappas: The KZN mayor who threatens the ANC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.