Maverick Citizen

SPOTLIGHT

HIV vaccine research set to change focus in wake of Mosaico disappointment

HIV vaccine research set to change focus in wake of Mosaico disappointment
Top South African HIV clinicians are setting their sights on different approaches to finding an HIV vaccine after the Mosaico trial was stopped early. (Photo: iStock)
By Adele Baleta
31 Jan 2023
0

Top South African HIV clinicians are setting their sights on different approaches to finding an HIV vaccine after the ‘disappointing’ news that the Mosaico trial was stopped early because the vaccine did not show any efficacy. The search for an HIV jab now seems set to shift from vaccines that induce T-cell immunity to ones that induce B-cell immunity. Adele Baleta unpacks what that means and the reasoning behind it.

Hopes for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Mosaico vaccine – the only HIV vaccine candidate in late-stage (Phase 3) clinical trials – were dashed with manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ recent announcement that it lacked efficacy in preventing HIV infection. Now, top South African HIV clinicians are setting their sights on different approaches to finding an HIV vaccine.

The Mosaico study was conducted in several countries in North and South America and Europe to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in 3,900 cisgender men and transgender individuals who have sex with cisgender men and/or transgender individuals. Although the vaccine did not stop HIV transmission, it was found to be safe.

We are obviously disappointed,” says Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation CEO and director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town. “But with the decades-long search for an elusive vaccine to prevent HIV, those of us in the HIV vaccine field have developed resilience. So, it’s back to the drawing board. Our mantra is not to give up, but to go back to the bench to figure it out more and give it another go. We can’t give up on this. It’s too important,” she says.

The “mosaic” vaccine incorporates genetic material from HIV strains from around the world, and was trying to induce non-neutralising antibodies, those that don’t work on their own to stop the virus, but work with the cellular immune response (T-cells) to try to contain the virus, and eliminate it. 

The vaccine applied the same antigen delivery system (or viral vector platform) – a common cold virus called adenovirus 26 – that was used in J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker. (Photo: Facebook)

The Mosaico findings are the latest in a series of disappointments.

In 2021, a Phase 2b trial (called Imbokodo, or HVTN 705) of a similar vaccine tested in cisgender women in five southern African countries was prematurely stopped due to a lack of efficacy in preventing HIV infection. In 2020, an HIV vaccine (HVTN 702) trial in more than 4,500 HIV-negative 18- to 35-year-olds across 14 sites in South Africa was also halted. It too proved to be ineffective in preventing HIV transmission.

Professor Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council and co-principal investigator of the National Institutes of Health-funded HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), says the Mosaico and Imbokodo trials have shown that the incidence of HIV is “off the charts” and non-neutralising antibodies against HIV infection have not worked.

New vaccine approaches

Both Bekker and Gray say that with the experience of Covid-19 vaccine design, the strategy for HIV is now to find immunogens and technology platforms that induce broadly neutralising antibodies rather than non-neutralising antibodies. 

“The messenger RNA (mRNA) platform can help us as it induces potent neutralising antibodies,” says Gray. 

The HIV clinicians see the mRNA platform as promising because they can iterate very quickly – meaning they can change or modify their approach – while using it. The ability to modify approaches is essential given the ability of the virus to hide and mutate rapidly. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Anti-HIV jab could be in SA clinics by August 2023 — if the price is right

The discovery of Covid-19 vaccines in under two years compared with the decades-long search for an HIV vaccine without success is partly due to the first-time use of the mRNA vaccine platform and the ease with which researchers were able to target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. One reason HIV vaccines are harder to develop is that there isn’t a clear target on the virus like that spike protein.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab used in South Africa is an mRNA vaccine. 

The discovery of Covid-19 vaccines in under two years compared with the decades-long search for an HIV vaccine without success is partly due to the first-time use of the mRNA vaccine platform. (Photo: iStock)

Bekker, co-principal investigator with Gray for the J&J Covid-19 Ad26 vaccine (Sisonke) trial in South Africa, says: “We got to know the Ad26 platform during Covid-19. It was familiar, but it was not meant to be for HIV.” 

She explains there are two broad ways in which the immune system tackles pathogens – via B-cells and antibodies, and via T-cells. “When we’ve looked at HIV vaccines in the past, we leaned more towards a T-cell type response versus an antibody (B-cell) response.”

The Covid-19 Ad26 J&J vaccine “really brings its magic about through T-cell activity, whereas the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines give more impetus to antibodies (B-cells)”, Bekker says. The impact on severe disease, on making sure that the infection was not as serious, was around T-cell activity. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “HIV treatment in South Africa is changing — here are seven things you need to know

The hope was that even if the vaccine did not stop infection, the infection would be less severe, the viral load lower – meaning that the initiation of ARV treatment could come later. 

“We have come through an era and realised that these vaccines did not play out. We really want to stop infection if we can, and this means we are going to need an antibody, which is a B-cell type of response,” she says. 

Monoclonal antibodies

Researchers are now trying two different ways of inducing broadly neutralising antibodies to fight HIV. The one is to infuse them directly, similar to pre-exposure prophylaxis, in that it works for a time only, but it’s hoped it will last longer than the currently available PrEP. “The idea is that you infuse an antibody which, when it sees the pathogen, immediately cling-wraps it, packages it up, and spits it out of the body. It gets rid of the pathogen right there and then. So it really does prevent infection. It doesn’t even allow the infection to take a foothold,” says Bekker. 

Experts say, building on Covid-19 experiences, the strategy for HIV is now to find immunogens and technology platforms that induce broadly neutralising antibodies rather than non-neutralising antibodies. (Photo: Frederic Courbet / IAVI / Spotlight)

There has been some evidence of this approach with the antibody-mediated prevention Phase 2b studies reported in 2021. In those studies, a single monoclonal antibody known as VRC01 was infused into women who have sex with men in South Africa, while the second trial was among HIV-uninfected men and transgender persons who have sex with men in the Americas. 

“We found that as long as the HIV that was invading the body or attempting to infect the body was aligned to the VRC01, [and] as long as they were matched to each other, so the antibody was designed to cling-wrap the HIV that was invading, it was very effective at stopping the HIV,” says Bekker. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

However, HIV is genetically extremely diverse. There are more than 60 dominant strains and if the virus looked different from the broadly neutralising antibody, it had no impact. 

“For HIV, one monoclonal antibody is not enough. We need to invest in more panel antibody research. We need to fast-track monoclonal antibody cocktail efficacy studies to demonstrate their utility,” says Gray.

The search for an HIV jab now seems set to shift from vaccines that induce T-cell immunity to ones that induce B-cell immunity. (Photo: Charlotte Raymond Photography / IAVI / Spotlight)

Researchers are now designing studies using three monoclonal antibodies. Bekker says there are challenges to infusing monoclonal antibodies. “As we saw during Covid-19, they are expensive, so how do we make them cheaper? How do we make them last longer and how do we make them subcutaneous (under the skin) rather than infusions? Nobody wants to come to hospital to get prevention.” 

Active vaccination

The second way to induce broadly neutralising antibodies, Gray says, is to “mimic” these antibodies with active vaccination. “We need to find a way to train the host, the human, to make these broadly neutralising antibodies, which cling-wrap pathogens and get rid of them straight away. That’s the impression we are now getting. That’s the route we need to go.”

Bekker says there is a strategy to “shepherd” the immune system in that direction and what researchers are currently imagining through a series of experimental medicine trials is to “vaccinate then re-vaccinate and re-vaccinate, to coax human immunity to work towards that broadly neutralising antibody – to train the immune system to go in a particular direction”.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Six graphs that tell the HIV story in South Africa

The first of these vaccines had been tested in humans in an early-stage clinical trial.

Gray says that even though we have not found a vaccine to prevent HIV, the spin-off for South Africa and the world “has been great in terms of crystallography, understanding virus envelopes and having platforms to insert the genetic structure of new emerging pathogens”.

Not continuing to invest in HIV vaccine design would be at the world’s “peril” because the milestones reached in HIV research were usually “translatable”. For this reason, HIV research needed to be encouraged, as well as young scientists. There is a disturbing trend of young scientists migrating from infectious diseases to cancer and other non-communicable diseases, Gray adds.

“We are losing momentum in terms of scientific career development. We have to  keep the field open for discovery. We need to continue to do this even though we have setbacks. We should see this as a global scientific challenge.

“We need a vaccine. We need vaccine discovery, we need continued investments at a global level. HIV happens in poor people and in key populations. And sometimes poor people and key populations are not the priority of the rich,” Gray says. DM/MC

This article was published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest.

Spotlight logo

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Maverick News

Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
South Africa

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Maverick News

Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Gauteng under ‘severe strain’ as power cuts hit water supply systems
South Africa

Gauteng under ‘severe strain’ as power cuts hit water supply systems
Labour of love – what drives Mfundo Mabenge, the doctor who rescued a Nelson Mandela Bay maternity unit
DM168

Labour of love – what drives Mfundo Mabenge, the doctor who rescued a Nelson Mandela Bay maternity unit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.