Maverick Citizen

FINAL APPROVAL

Covid-19 drug Paxlovid registered for use in South Africa

Covid-19 drug Paxlovid registered for use in South Africa
The Covid-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid has been registered for use in South Africa. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
By Estelle Ellis
31 Jan 2023
0

The antiviral medicine Paxlovid was registered in South Africa on Tuesday and authorised to treat Covid-19.

Paxlovid, an antiviral medication designed for Covid-19 and with an excellent track record in  preventing severe disease, has been approved for use by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Paxlovid is used to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen but are at increased risk for progression to severe Covid, like the elderly and people with high-risk comorbidities.

The medication has been in use in several countries. It has an excellent track record in reducing the risk (a clinical trial to support an application for emergency use put this at an 89% reduction) of vulnerable people developing severe Covid-19. 

However, it cannot be taken with a long list of medications and St John’s wort, and can have severe or life-threatening side-effects. These medicines include anti-rejection drugs for organ recipients, some medications used to treat heart arrhythmias, some blood thinners, and some medication for high cholesterol. 

Paxlovid consists of tablets for a five-day oral treatment regimen, with morning and evening doses. The treatment consists of two antivirals: nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a key enzyme that the virus needs to make more virus particles, rendering it unable to enter healthy cells; and ritonavir, a booster.

Sahpra noted that side-effects include hypersensitivity reactions, diarrhoea, vomiting and altered taste.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Sahpra is committed to fast-tracking the registration of all health products that are of an urgent nature, such as HIV-Aids, cancer and Covid-19. As Covid-19 is a looming threat, the registration of Paxlovid heralds a welcome signal in the fight against this pandemic,” the regulator’s CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, said.

Does it work?

In December, the US Centers for Disease Control, in an early-release mortality and morbidity report for Covid-19, reported that people who took Paxlovid within five days of being diagnosed with Covid-19 had a 51% lower hospital admission rate in the next month. The study included both vaccinated people and people who had a prior infection. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral lowered long-Covid risk in study

Pfizer has also published information showing that Paxlovid is effective against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The teams tracking variants in South Africa said in their latest report, published late last week, that Omicron is still the dominant variant. BQ.1 and its sublineages increased in prevalence in October (6%), November (18%) and December (46%) and are currently the dominant Omicron lineage in January (51%).

Paxlovid has an excellent track record in reducing the risk of vulnerable people developing severe Covid-19. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

XBB.1.5 was detected in December 2022 and January 2023 but only in 20 samples from the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This variant has been described as the most transmissible version of Omicron yet.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ latest epidemiological report, published in the third week of January, shows that 2,419 new Covid-19 cases had been reported since 14 January. 

In the second week there were 1,506 cases, and in the first, 1,855 cases. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation

The incidence risk is the highest in the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but all indicators are still within limits set by the World Health Organization to show that the pandemic is under control.

Older people remain at the highest risk of the disease.

On Monday, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee decided to keep its declaration of a global public health emergency in place for now, but advised the WHO to start plans for a careful transition out of a state of emergency since the pandemic had reached a turning point. 

In response, the WHO issued the following temporary recommendations:

  • Make sure high-risk groups receive a booster dose of the vaccine;
  • Covid-19 vaccination must be integrated with immunisation programmes;
  • Regular data collection and reporting on vaccine coverage should include both primary and booster doses;
  • Improve reporting of SARS-CoV-2 surveillance data to WHO;
  • Increase uptake and ensure long-term availability of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics;
  • Maintain a strong national response capacity and prepare for future events;
  • Maintain work within communities to address misinformation;
  • Continue to adjust any remaining international travel-related measures based on risk assessment, and do not require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 as a prerequisite for international travel; and
  • Continue to support research for improved vaccines that reduce transmission and have broad applicability and research to understand the entire spectrum, incidence and impact of long Covid. DM/MC
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections
Maverick News

Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
South Africa

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
Gauteng under ‘severe strain’ as power cuts hit water supply systems
South Africa

Gauteng under ‘severe strain’ as power cuts hit water supply systems
Drakensberg: Bury my heart above the Grindstone Caves
South Africa

Drakensberg: Bury my heart above the Grindstone Caves
Labour of love – what drives Mfundo Mabenge, the doctor who rescued a Nelson Mandela Bay maternity unit
DM168

Labour of love – what drives Mfundo Mabenge, the doctor who rescued a Nelson Mandela Bay maternity unit
Lawyer ordered to pay clients’ R1.4-million stolen by scammer
Maverick News

Lawyer ordered to pay clients’ R1.4-million stolen by scammer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.