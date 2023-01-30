Muffins make a delightful breakfast or mid-morning snack that is surprisingly easy to make. And in this recipe, there’s a delicious surprise in the middle. If you don’t have Richard Bosman’s bacon miso caramel, mash half of an additional very ripe banana and stir into it 1 Tbsp miso paste and 1 Tbsp of honey. Add a few tiny bacon bits. Eat the rest of the banana.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups/ 375 ml Eureka Mills Traditional Unbleached Stoneground cake wheat flour

1 cup/ 250 ml castor sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

3 ripe bananas

1 large egg

⅓ cup canola oil

1 tsp/ 5ml vanilla essence

4 rashers streaky bacon, fried and cut into small pieces

7 tsps Richard Bosman’s bacon miso caramel

Method

Sift the flour into a bowl and add the castor sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir.

Mash the bananas separately. Beat the egg and add it to the banana, with the vanilla essence and canola oil. Stir into it 1 generous tsp of the bacon miso caramel. If you cannot source that, leave it out. Or go here.

Fold this mix into the dry ingredients until just combined.

Grease a 6-large-muffin pan (don’t faff about with those silly minuscule 12-muffin pans). Spoon in enough of the mixture to come about half way up each cavity. Make a hollow with a teaspoon and add a teaspoon of bacon miso caramel to each little well.

Sprinkle bacon bits all over.

Now top it with the remainder of the batter.

Bake at 200℃ for about 25 minutes until golden brown. Insert a skewer to test for doneness. It should come out clean.

Leave to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. DM/TGIFood

