Didn’t quite crack those matric exams? Here’s what you can do

Candidates at Brackenfell High School, Cape Town, begin the annual National Senior Certificate Examination or Matric Final Examination on 31 October 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Suné Payne
30 Jan 2023
With an 80.1% pass rate for the matric class of 2022, what comes next for those candidates who were not successful or are not happy with their results?

There are various options for youngsters who could have got better matric results, including rewrites. At the release of the 2022 National Senior Certificate results last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said many second chances were available to disappointed pupils.

“For instance, those who wish to improve their results should consider enrolling for the Second Chance Matric Programme,” she said. Registration for this programme closes on 8 February.

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier has reminded those who are unhappy with their marks that they can apply for a remark or a check of their papers. There is also the option of writing a supplementary examination in June.

Counselling measures have been put in place by the Western Cape education department for those disappointed with their results. These pupils can approach schools or call the Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47.

Also, there are organisations such as the Ukhanyo Foundation, started by Sandiswa Gwele to help matric candidates who fail the first time around. Ukhanyo, based in Cape Town, provides tutoring and mentoring services to give candidates an opportunity to try again and hopefully pass.

Other options

In a speech this week on the state of readiness for the 2023 academic year, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said that, although university registrations would start on 16 January and close in early February, some universities will allow late registration.

“Prospective students are advised to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels,” said Mzimande.

Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape has late applications in fields such as commerce and the sciences.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology in the Western Cape also has late applications, with, for example, an advanced diploma in interior design remaining open to new students until 10 February.

Other options include enrolling in Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges and community colleges.

However, Nzimande warned prospective students and parents of the prevalence of bogus colleges, which “mislead members of the public through false advertising [and] illegally promise to be offering both nationally and internationally recognised qualifications”.

He urged the public to check for registered colleges on the department’s website. DM168

