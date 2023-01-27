Sport

Solid start for Blitzboks on the road to World Seven Series redemption

Shilton van Wyk of South Africa during his team's match against Kenya on day 1 of the HSBC Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on 27 January, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
27 Jan 2023
0

Following the team’s Hamilton heartbreak in New Zealand a week ago — during the last leg of the Seven World Series — the Springbok Sevens are out for retribution in the latest edition, currently taking place in Australia.  

After a disappointing display a week ago at the Hamilton Sevens in New Zealand, South Africa’s senior men’s Sevens side had little time to wallow in self-pity.

In Hamilton, Sandile Ngcobo’s men finished in uncharacteristically low joint-seventh place after losing to Ireland in the playoff for fifth place.

However, as they faced fellow Africans Kenya in their opening Pool B encounter on Friday morning — the South Africans hit the ground running. The Springbok Sevens brushed aside their opponents during a comfortable 31-5 win.

They notched up five tries in the process, with Shilton van Wyk grabbing a brace.

According to the side’s skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi — the result was key after the team’s shortfalls in New Zealand — which has never been a happy hunting ground for the team.

Shaun Williams, Blitzboks
Shaun Williams of South Africa during the match between South Africa and Kenya on day 1 of the HSBC Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on 27 January, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)

“We did put some pride back in the jersey with that performance, and we needed to. But we are never happy with any mistakes in our game and there were some today,” the captain said after the Pool B clash at Allianz stadium.

“We will have a good look at those and see how we can cut the errors out before we face Uruguay tomorrow morning.”

Indeed, the clash against the Uruguayans will not be a walk in the park especially if the South Africans don’t eliminate some of the errors they made against Kenya.

Soyizwapi, who is playing in his 45th World Sevens Series tournament for South Africa, said they conceded too many penalties — something they need to eliminate against the South Americans.

“They are fresh on the series and pretty hungry to make an impact,” Soyizwapi said of the South Americans — who sit 11th on the World Series standings.

“They have also settled in after four tournaments and are getting used to the pace of the game, so it will not be an easy one. We are certainly not taking them lightly, it will not be an easy game, so we better be ready for that.”

The above advice is even more relevant for when the Blitzboks take on the imposing New Zealand a few hours after their tussle with Uruguay on Saturday. 

Culture shock 

In the aftermath of their disappointing outing in New Zealand last time out, Blitzbok coach Ngcobo said the Achilles heel of his team was that they had not lived up to their “team culture.”

In the lead-up to the trip to Australia this week, the former Blitzbok player said his charges had been reminded of their responsibility and were invigorated in their quest to make amends.

Sandile Ngcobo, Blitzboks
Head coach of the Springbok Sevens team Sandile Ngcobo, seen here during the Springbok Sevens team announcement at Southern Sun The Cullinan on 7 December, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

“Our team culture is to never surrender and be dominant defensively, with each player executing at least an 80% tackle completion,” said Ngcobo.

“The guys were all reminded of that culture again and they are keen to uphold that this weekend.”

Seven years ago, Ngcobo scored his first try for the Blitzboks at this tournament, but he insists that individual brilliance will not be the main thing for his squad.

Instead, he feels they will require a squad effort in Sydney if they are to be successful and exorcise the Hamilton haunting.

“The margins are small and tactics are also important, and one of those aspects is using the bench, or getting to apply scoreboard pressure,” he said. “That is why we are going to need everyone on the bench to make an impact as well and be able to make a difference.”

South Africa has won three World Series titles in Australia — in Adelaide in 2008 and 2009, plus one in Sydney back in 2017. They will be keen to have added a fourth by the culmination of this weekend’s action. DM

The Springbok Sevens squad:

Ryan Oosthuizen – 36 tournaments, 174 matches

Impi Visser – 25 tournaments, 129 matches

Zain Davids – 36 tournaments, 181 matches

James Murphy – 12 tournaments, 52 matches

Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 44 tournaments, 232 matches

Christie Grobbelaar – 11 tournaments, 54 matches

Shaun Williams – Eight tournaments, 40 matches

Masande Mtshali – Three tournaments, two matches

Shilton van Wyk – Eight tournaments, 45 matches

Darren Adonis – 10 tournaments, 44 matches

Dalvon Blood – Four tournaments, 21 matches

Jaiden Baron – One tournament, five matches

Ricardo Duarttee – Three tournaments, 17 matches

