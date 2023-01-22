Argentina celebrate with the trophy after their victory during the 2023 HSBC Sevens match between New Zealand and Argentina at FMG Stadium on 22 January 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

“We have a team motto and culture… One of those is at least 80% tackle completion, something we did not do today,” said Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo after his side only managed a disappointing seventh place in the Hamilton Sevens.

Having arrived in New Zealand level on points with pre-series log leaders Samoa, the Springbok Sevens team lost 22-17 to France in the quarterfinals, before being bested 21-14 by Ireland in one of two fifth-place playoffs.

The outcome continued the team’s wretched run in New Zealand. They last claimed overall victory in the Oceania country in 2017, when the New Zealand leg of the series was still hosted in Wellington. Their only other win in the Kiwi edition of the series was in 2002.

Since the tournament was moved to Hamilton, the South Africans have not ever been successful.

“I think we were grabbing arms and not trying to get our shoulders on bodies, which resulted in some missed tackles, and we paid the price. We were not quite there,” Ngcobo said when dissecting his side’s shortcomings.

“When we lost the battle on the floor and contested poorly at the kick-offs, we placed ourselves under a lot of pressure. Those two areas are crucial in Sevens and we did not do well in those two areas.”

South Africa’s disappointing return would have been even more disheartening after a strong showing in the pool phase, where they managed a clean sweep that included victory over Hamilton Sevens champions Argentina.

The Argentines edged the hosts 14-12 in the final, with the New Zealanders moving to the top of the standings in spite of the loss.

New Zealand’s women didn’t make the same mistake after reaching the final. The Black Ferns were superb all weekend in the women’s event, scoring 225 points and conceding just 19.

In the final, Michaela Blyde scored a hat-trick in a 33-7 win over the US. Captain Sarah Hirini said: “It is so amazing to win our home tournament, the support has been brilliant and we are delighted.”

Sequence of play

In the quarterfinal against France on Sunday, 22 January, the physical dominance of the European side at the breakdown proved decisive in a match that yielded four tries to Les Bleus and three to the Blitzboks.

The French scored early when Jonathan Laugel crashed over in the first minute. After their dominance in the opening spell, Nelson Epee extended their lead.

Then Christie Grobbelaar ran hard and on to a good offload by Impi Visser to get one back for his team just before the break, which saw France lead by 12-7.

The Blitzboks picked up the next try as well, when Dalvon Blood dotted down to draw level. But another by Laugel and a good team try rounded off by Varian Pasquet stretched the lead to 22-12 with a minute to play.

The Blitzboks scored their third when Shaun Williams went over, out wide. But they failed to grab more points by the time referee Paulo Duarte called an end to proceedings.

In their fifth-place playoff, also on Sunday, the Irish outlasted the Blitzboks, scoring three tries to two. Williams opened the scoring, but two quick tries by Ireland saw them jump into a 12-7 lead at the break.

The second half response was a good one, with debutant Jaiden Baron dotting down for his first World Series try to even things up. But when Jordan Conroy raced in two minutes from time to extend the Irish lead to 21-14, there was no comeback for the men in green and gold.

“We are a fast team and when we play against teams who are physically bigger than us, it is crucial that we use that advantage,” Ngcobo said. “There is a plan for every opponent, but for that to work, one needs to execute when you have the opportunity. That did not happen today [against France and Ireland].”

Turnaround

There is little time for the South Africans (who have since dropped to fourth on the world standings) to regroup, with the next leg of the series in less than a week in Australia.

“It is going to be a short turnaround — we are playing on Friday already, so we will have three days to analyse and adjust where needed. Then we will hit Sydney with a fresh effort,” Ngcobo said.

The team lost playmaker Selvyn Davids to a groin strain and he did not feature on Sunday. He will be medically assessed and replaced if needed, the coach said.

“He worked hard back home to get back in shape and it was unfortunate that he injured his groin, but these things happen. He is a valuable player in our system.” DM