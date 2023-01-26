South Africa

STATE CAPTURE CASE

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
From left: Gupta family associates Iqbal Sharma, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Sepati Dhlamini appear in the Free State High Court on 8 September 2022 in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungusi Louw)
By Cathy Dlodlo
26 Jan 2023
0

A State witness in the first State Capture trial has testified he knew he was wrong when he wrote a submission to deviate from the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s procurement procedures for conducting a R24.9m feasibility study.

A supply chain manager of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shadrack Cezule, took the stand as a State witness in the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday during the first State Capture trial, which involves the Free State Vrede Dairy Project scandal. 

The case was delayed in the morning as some of the accused, including the former head of the department Peter Thabethe and its former chief financial officer Seipati Dhlamini, had to appear in a separate case also involving the controversial Vrede Dairy Project

Cezule was the second witness to be sworn in since the trial began on Monday.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial 

At the centre of the trial is the Mohoma Mobung agriculture project — a feasibility study with a price tag of R24.9-million paid by the Free State agriculture department to Nulane Investments (one of eight accused). 

The study led to the Vrede Dairy Project that cost the provincial department R280-million. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Estina/Vrede dairy scandal: A Gupta project from beginning to end 

Cezule testified that he was the writer of a submission to deviate from the department’s procurement procedures for conducting the feasibility study. He said he wanted to admit that he erred when he wrote the submission for deviation, knowing the correct procedures were not being followed. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Cezule testified that he was instructed by accused number three, Dhlamini, to write the submission. At the time, he said there were no supporting documents, so Dhlamini dictated the letter to him. 

Later, he said, Dhlamini presented him with a document — a letter from Worlds Window Impex India. The letter, read into the court record on Wednesday, stated that the international company, which is involved in scrap metal and mining (among other businesses), expressed an interest in forming part of a public-private partnership with the department, with an estimated contribution of R1-billion.  

Cezule testified that payment was made by the department on 6 April 2011. No tax clearance certificate or bank details were submitted. 

Thabethe’s legal representative, Daniel Mantsha, put it to Cezule during cross-examination that his client’s only mistake was to agree with Cezule (as the writer of the deviation letter) and to sign the letter.   

He said it was his submission that Cezule had stood by the contents of this letter until he was “threatened” with an indictment and arrest, and then started to “sing a different tune”. 

The letter was provisionally admitted as evidence by the State as part of a bundle of documents that included the sworn affidavit of the first witness — National Treasury official Siphiwe Mahlangu. 

Zimbini Nyezi, the legal representative of accused number 3, Limakatso Moorosi, filed an application against Acting Judge Nompumelelo Gusha’s earlier ruling to allow the bundle of documents to be provisionally admitted as evidence.  

All eight accused have entered a plea of not guilty. The trial continues. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Legal multinational Hogan Lovells apologises for role in State Capture and exoneration of senior Sars officials
Maverick News

Legal multinational Hogan Lovells apologises for role in State Capture and exoneration of senior Sars officials
An 'extraordinary and loving' activist - who was struggling for dignity in Gugs - has been gunned down
Maverick Citizen

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist – who was struggling for dignity in Gugs – has been gunned down
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Maverick News

Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Maverick News

First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
Maverick News

ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.