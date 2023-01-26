Maverick Citizen

Port St Johns tense after more homesteads torched following soldier’s arrest

Destroyed homes after a 15 January arson attack on Bhuje Village, Port St Johns. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Hoseya Jubase
26 Jan 2023
Tensions ran high in Majola near Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape after another 20 homesteads were set alight on Thursday morning. The latest attacks came before a soldier was due to appear in court to be charged with ongoing arson attacks in surrounding villages.

Twenty homesteads were torched early on Thursday morning in Majola in Port St Johns ahead of the court appearance of a suspect arrested for ongoing attacks on villages. 

On 15 January, close to 50 homes in a nearby village were burnt down.  

By late afternoon, Eastern Cape police officials were trying to calm the situation in Majola Administrative Area. It is believed the attacks are linked to decades of disputes over stock theft. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the latest attacks took the police by surprise. “Fighting has erupted again between the two areas in Bhuje village and Siphusiphu village.” 

He confirmed that 20 homes had been torched.

“Our police officers have been deployed there. Detectives are working hard trying to investigate what could have happened this morning. Our deployment will remain in that area until we are satisfied there is stability and peace.

“I must indicate that it’s still very tense. People are still gunning for one another.”

homes torched
Advocate Odwa Manitshana, the legal representative of the 57-year-old soldier arrested for an arson attack in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape. Manitshana said his client was not involved in the attack. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

On Tuesday, police arrested a 57-year-old soldier in connection with the 15 January arson attack. The man arrived at court on Thursday, but was told to return on Friday, 27 January. DM/MC

