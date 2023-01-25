Makutela Malungile Msikwa (right) prepares supper for her children before going to sleep in the nearby forest for safety reasons in Bhuje Village, Majola Administrative Area in Port St John’s, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

A police task team set up to investigate a string of arson attacks and shootings in Bhuje village in Port St Johns, linked to faction fighting in the area, arrested a 57-year-old soldier in Mthatha on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, praised the investigation task team’s work.

“My concern is the root cause of these faction fights. We must put a stop to these unwarranted killings and destruction of property… The arrested suspect must point us to more culprits because we believe he could not execute this ugly work alone in those villages,” Mene said.

Earlier this month, at least 49 homesteads were burnt down in Bhuje village in the Majola district.

Murder and arson charges

It is understood that the soldier, from another village in the district, faces murder, arson and attempted murder charges. He is expected to appear in the Port St Johns Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 January.

Some Bhuje village residents are hiding in bushes, forests and nearby villages. They feel that the government has failed them as the attacks, allegedly sparked by stock theft, have been continuing in the area for decades with no intervention, claiming many lives and leaving thousands homeless.

A woman who survived Sunday’s attack said the conflict would not end soon. “The next generation will hear that their fathers were killed by some villagers, and they must take revenge… this thing started many years ago. Our children are living in this traumatic situation, it’s painful to see your children hiding in bushes.”

Another resident, who has been in hiding and asked to remain anonymous, said: “To solve this problem, the government must deploy soldiers, or more police officials to camp here, or open a satellite police station because this will never end now.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“I almost lost my life that day,” she said of the attacks on 15 January.

“I saw [a group of armed men] coming and I immediately blew the whistle and we ran into the bush. They burnt down my house; everything, including the children’s uniforms, is gone.”

The woman said the group of about 200 men told her they would not harm women and children, but wanted to deal with the men of Bhuje village.

Makutela Malungile Msikwa, who lives in the village with her five children, said they were too scared to sleep at home.

“We are sleeping in the forest and only return here in the morning around 7am. We feel safer in the forest than sleeping here.”

Msikwa said her only wish was for the perpetrators to be arrested.

‘Not the first attack”

“This is not the first time [we have been attacked]. Even in 1996 they came and destroyed everything, and we started building our houses from scratch. Then they came again and destroyed what we had worked so hard to build. It is sad,” she said.

“I don’t know what wrong I did for them to treat my children and me like this. They destroyed everything. The men are never here. It is only me and the children who stay here,” Msikwa said.

Siyabonga Notyhaki, who runs a spaza shop in the village, said he lost more than R40,000 in the arson attack.

Another resident, Madanisile Dinizulu, said she had lost everything in the attack. “They threw food all over the floor, took our clothes, and burnt down our houses. They made sure that we were going to suffer,” she said. DM/MC