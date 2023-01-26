South Africa

RUGBY

South Africa to host Under-20 World Champs for two years

Iwan Hughes of Ireland jumps with the ball during a first round match between England U20 and Ireland U20 as part of World Rugby U20 Championship 2019 at Club de Rugby Ateneo Inmaculada on 4 June 2019 in Santa Fe, Argentina. (Photo: Amilcar Orfali / Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
26 Jan 2023
South Africa will host the next two editions of rugby’s Under-20 World Championships, which seems to be the best the country can hope for in terms of staging global rugby tournaments.

It becomes clearer with each passing year that, despite being a powerhouse on the field, South Africa is increasingly viewed as a second-tier nation, worthy of only a few scraps from the top table of the global game. 

After the World Rugby Council shamefully voted against its alleged principles and own, independently assessed report recommending South Africa as host of Rugby World Cup 2023, they have been tossing morsels to SA Rugby headquarters.

Arthur Vincent of France U20 lifts the trophy after winning the final match of World Rugby U20 Championship 2019 between Australia U20 and France U20 at Racecourse Stadium on 22 June 2019 in Rosario, Argentina. (Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the governing body announced that South Africa will host the next two editions of the Junior World Championships (for under-20 players) in the Western Cape in 2023 and 2024. 

Kenya will host the 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy tournament at the same time.

In 2022, Cape Town hosted the Rugby World Cup Sevens, and another global rugby event is set for October 2023, although details are not clear at this stage. 

Despite a massive energy crisis as rolling blackouts continue to plague the country – and will do for the foreseeable future – the country continuously delivers quality global sports events, particularly in the Western Cape.

Next month the electric version of F1, the Formula E world championship, makes its first stop in Africa for the Cape Town E-Prix through the streets of Green Point and Granger Bay.

Leicester Fainga’anuku of New Zealand is tackled by Luka Gelashvili and Koba Kolotauri of Georgia during a first round match between New Zealand U20 and Georgia U20 as part of World Rugby U20 Championship 2019 at Club de Rugby Ateneo Inmaculada on 4 June 2019 in Santa Fe, Argentina. (Photo: Amilcar Orfali / Getty Images)

“South Africa has a proud tradition and excellent track record of hosting world class events and we are ready to welcome the next generations of rugby’s future to our shores in July, and again next year,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“We have the infrastructure and proven expertise to deliver excellent rugby events and, combined with fantastic backing from our passionate supporters, I have no doubt we will deliver two more very successful Under-20 championships.”

Three-year hiatus 

The 2023 tournament is the first following a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, which, since it became a single under-20 event in 2008, has seen nearly 1,500 future Test players participate.

While that tournament is a respected event and a well-viewed pathway for young players to earn club contracts, it’s not in the same galaxy as hosting the senior men’s World Cup. 

World Rugby, from an operational level, enjoys hosting events in South Africa. The Rugby World Cup Sevens was hosted at the DHL Stadium last year and the Junior World Cup was a success when it was last held here in 2012.

Jake Flannery of England takes a conversion kick during a first round match between England U20 and Ireland U20 as part of World Rugby U20 Championship 2019 at Club de Rugby Ateneo Inmaculada on 4 June 2019 in Santa Fe, Argentina. (Photo: Amilcar Orfali / Getty Images)

The Junior Boks won on home soil with a team that included future senior World Cup winners such as Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard and Steven Kitshoff. 

If it were up to employees of the organisation, they would have happily hosted RWC 2023 in South Africa over France. But that decision was taken by the Council, made up of the sport’s member nations, where horse-trading and backroom deals were the order of the day.

Time zones are a key factor in South Africa being an attractive host, especially for “smaller” events that might not attract large viewership if they were in an unpalatable time zone.

Also, due to the weak rand, the tournaments – especially junior tournaments where World Rugby picks up almost the entire bill – are much cheaper to run in South Africa.

The Junior World Championships will be held at three venues across the Western Cape – Paarl, Stellenbosch and Wellington – over five match days in late June and early July.

The teams are divided into three pools as they aim to clinch the coveted title and succeed two-time defending champions, France, while the team finishing in last place will be relegated to next year’s World Rugby U20 Trophy. 

The Junior Boks will face Argentina, Italy and Georgia in Pool C.

Apart from the Junior Springboks and their three pool opponents, the other participating teams in the World Rugby U20 Championship are France, Wales, New Zealand and Japan in Pool A, and Australia, England, Ireland and Fiji in Pool B.

World Rugby chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship and Under-20 Trophy taking place later this year. 

“South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship Under-20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions.

“The Under-20 Championship and Trophy have been hugely popular since their inception 15 years ago, and have proven successful with countless stars moving on to play test rugby and shine on the biggest stage and many of them will be on display when Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off in September.

“Africa is a significant growth region for rugby, and I would like to thank our friends in South Africa and Kenya, respectively, for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year. 

“We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breathtaking action.” DM

