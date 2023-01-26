Jabu Mahlangu of SuperSport during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match between AmaZulu and Ubuntu Cape Town at King Zwelithini Stadium on 9 March 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Jabu Mahlangu recently said that, in his view, Mamelodi Sundowns is killing South African soccer.

“I can’t watch PSL (Premier Soccer League) games any more. The standard of the league has really dropped … Let’s be honest, what’s happening now has killed the national team. Let’s not be biased and be completely honest. Something must be done,” said Mahlangu in a video that went viral.

Mahlangu’s position is that due to their financial muscle compared with the other 16 teams in the league – Sundowns will always win the league, and possibly the other domestic trophies on offer.

Currently, Masandawana are 19 points clear of Richards Bay, who are second on the log. The Gauteng juggernaut has run through almost every team in their path in recent seasons – going as far as winning the domestic treble last season.

As for the DStv Premiership, the team has claimed five titles on the trot and seem to be cruising to a sixth in 2023.

Mahlangu insinuated that the Tshwane-based side depends on their deep pockets to lure the best players from the league’s other sides.

“All our best players are in one team, and some don’t even play,” he said in the video.

The former Amakhosi player’s assertion has sparked robust debate on the state of South African men’s football and its future.

One of the most decorated players in the country’s football history – Daine Klate, who donned the colours of Soweto giants Pirates, as well as SuperSport United – responded to Mahlangu’s postulation.

“The rest just need to catch up with Sundowns. If they don’t, then Sundowns must win every season. The work and process they followed over the years took a lot of time! So, credit for all the investing and the success is well deserved,” retorted Klate on Twitter.

Grey area

Much like most things in life, the debate is not simply a matter of black and white, yes and no, or hot and cold. It is more complex than that.

If it wasn’t, this season’s Premiership rookies, Richards Bay, wouldn’t be sitting second on the log table above teams such as Pirates and Chiefs, who have substantially more financial resources than the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Money may make success a bit more attainable. However, it is not a surefire guarantee. If it was that simple, the Real Madrid Galacticos team of the early 2000s would have swept up every trophy in their path.

Littered with a collection of star players still considered some of the best men to ever kick a soccer ball – the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham and Iker Casillas – that squad only managed to win one Champions League title and just two domestic league titles.

This, in spite of club president Florentino Pérez splurging millions of euros in an attempt to dominate European football.

That’s not to say money has no influence at all in shaping a soccer club’s success.

England’s Chelsea had a handful of memorable seasons prior to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s era at the club. Nevertheless, no one can argue that during his almost two-decade tenure, where he pumped billions into the London club, they enjoyed their most successful period, trophy-wise.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been peerless, domestically, since the clubs were taken over by wealthy Qatari owners.

However, as evidence that money doesn’t always buy success, both clubs are still waiting for a Champions League crown – which is the holy grail for any football club. Especially in Europe.

As for Sundowns, they have managed just one Caf Champions League crown since mining magnate Patrice Motsepe assumed ownership of the club in 2004.

The fact that their maiden African triumph came 12 years after Motsepe’s takeover – and following a number of coaching reshuffles before Pitso Mosimane finally brought stability and a fixed philosophy of playing – is proof enough.

Sundowns did win the domestic league in 2006 as well as 2007. However, despite their financial muscle, the team had to wait another seven years before claiming a third league title in the Motsepe era – with SuperSport and Pirates taking turns to dominate in the intervening period.

As former Chippa United coach Klate pointed out, teams such as Chiefs and Pirates are huge enough brands to compete with Sundowns for players. In the end, it is the players that choose to join the latter. Because, at the Tshwane side, domestic success is almost guaranteed at the moment.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena summed the situation up perfectly after his side sealed a fifth league title in a row last season, saying:

“We have the potential to have strong rivals. Some of the teams have quality. There are players who can play abroad. With the national team selection, some players get called up and they come from a lot of the clubs who have the responsibility to try to be the rivals of Sundowns.

“It is a difficult responsibility and I am glad it’s not ours.” DM