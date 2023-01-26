Bee researcher Jenny Cullinan was allegedly assaulted by businessman Neel Rumlall in July 2021. The ‘Justice for Jenny’ campaign has seen people — mainly women — gathering outside Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court during the case against Neil Ramlall. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

The doctor who treated Jenny Cullinan after she was allegedly assaulted by local businessman, service station owner Neel Ramlall testified in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Dr Steven van der Merwe, a general practitioner at Harbour Bay Medical Centre, testified that when he examined Cullinan on 31 July 2021 — the day of the alleged assault — she had a 2cm laceration on her head, a bruise on the left side of her forehead and a laceration on the outer side of her right arm. The head wound required three stitches.

Van der Merwe filled out a J88 form — a document recording medical evidence that may be needed to obtain a conviction in an assault case — in relation to Cullinan’s wounds.

“My initial assessment with this [head] laceration … it’s likely that it was done or brought about by the sharp edge of an object,” he said. He added that it would have required significant force to cause the laceration, as the human scalp is quite thick.

“The wound was 2mm deep, more or less,” he said.

Ramlall is facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly physically attacking Cullinan in a remote area near Cape Point Nature Reserve. Cullinan was in the area conducting research on wild bees.

When Cullinan gave her testimony against Ramlall on 15 September 2022, she said that just before the alleged assault, the two had a conversation in which he told her he often came to the area to collect plants with his wife. Cullinan informed him he was not allowed to take plants from a protected area.

Cullinan claimed that when she started walking back towards the road, Ramlall came at her with a narrow plank, and beat her over the head.

According to statements on 15 September 2022 by Sonja van den Heever, Ramlall’s attorney, he maintained that Cullinan was the aggressor during their encounter and that she assaulted him and he tried to defend himself.

Van den Heever said Ramlall would testify that he used the stick to push Cullinan away from him after she struck him, and it made contact with her head. He then pushed her away again when she kept coming, and she fell.

Ramlall has brought a charge of common assault against Cullinan. Both Cullinan and Ramlall have obtained temporary protection orders against each other, with court proceedings ongoing to make the respective protection orders permanent.

Doctor’s testimony

Thursday’s court proceedings were set to start at 8.30am. However, the case had not been heard by 10am, at which point a rolling blackout delayed proceedings by another two hours.

During his testimony, Van der Merwe said that based on his understanding that the head laceration was sustained outdoors, he believed it was more likely to have been caused by an object than a fall, as a fall would have left debris such as soil or pebbles in the wound.

“When I looked at the wound itself, it was clear of any debris,” he said.

In Van den Heever’s cross-examination, she said Ramlall would testify that the head injury was potentially caused by Cullinan falling while he was trying to protect himself from her, and asked if falling on a rock could have caused the injury.

Van der Merwe said while he was not a wound expert, he did not think that such a straight wound would have resulted from falling on a stone.

“My client also testified that the object that he used to defend himself was a stick that had a sharp end,” said Van den Heever. “Is it possible … that he had used this to defend himself, to push Ms Cullinan away, [and] that those injuries would have been sustained from that as well?

“Not to the back of the head,” responded Van der Merwe, repeating that quite a lot of force was required to cause a laceration in this area.

The case was adjourned after Van der Merwe’s testimony, with the next trial date set down for 29 March. The continuance is the latest in a long line of delays — a source of great frustration for those supporting Cullinan.

Nikita Kekana, Cullinan’s niece, told Maverick Citizen she was disappointed with how her aunt’s case had been dragged out by the court system.

“I’m a lawyer as well — I studied law to get into justice and human rights law, and it’s really horrible to see in practice what in theory are quite good laws, and see … [the] delays … It’s really heartbreaking and it’s hard for people to continue to stay resilient and to carry on with their cases.”

The court date for the common assault case against Cullinan was set down for 12 April in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court.

Maverick Citizen approached Ramlall, but he declined to comment. DM/MC