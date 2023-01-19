Madagascar has unexpectedly lifted its controversial ban on the South African airline Airlink, which will resume flights to the Indian Ocean island state on 30 January after a break of almost three years.

Airlink stopped flying to Madagascar in March 2020, along with all other international airlines, because of a Covid lockdown. But when the lockdown was lifted in April 2022 and other countries were allowed to resume flights, the ban on South African airlines remained in place, with no official explanation.

As the only South African airline flying the route, Airlink was caught in the crossfire of what appeared to be a dispute between the two countries over gold bullion and gold smugglers.

In December 2020, South African authorities seized 73.5kg of unwrought and undeclared gold which they found in the hand luggage of three men who had just flown into Johannesburg international airport on a charter flight from Madagascar.

The men were arrested and remain in jail, and South African authorities are also still holding the gold, pending the outcome of the case against the alleged smugglers.

Extradition application

Madagascar has applied to Pretoria to extradite the three men, but Pretoria has opposed this. Now, a complex series of cases related to the saga is working its way through South African courts.

The South African government and Airlink said at the time they believed that the Madagascar government had banned Airlink in order to pressure South Africa to return the gold and the smugglers. The purported minutes of a Madagascar cabinet meeting in July last year corroborated this interpretation.

But this week Madagascar lifted the ban just as quietly and inexplicably as it had imposed it, in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions) which restored South Africa to the list of countries permitted to fly to the country.

So why has the ban been lifted even though Madagascar hasn’t got the gold or the smugglers back?

South African officials believe that an intervention by the African Civil Aviation Commission – the official regulator of African civil aviation – as well as the economic impact of the ban, persuaded the Madagascar government to back down.

Critical link

As the only airline flying directly between Madagascar and South Africa, Airlink was a critical link in the island’s connections to the world.

While the ban has been in place, tourists and business people have had to fly long roundabout routes at great cost, impacting Madagascar’s commerce and harming its economy.

As Airlink CEO Rodger Foster noted on Thursday when he welcomed Madagascar’s lifting of the ban, “these air services… are vitally important economic, trade and tourism connections between the two countries.

“We are looking forward to reconnecting South Africa with Madagascar and resuming our role in support of the recovery of ties between the two markets.”

Airlink’s statement said: “South Africa is an important source market and supply-chain link for Madagascar’s business and leisure tourism sector.

“Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport is well positioned for Madagascar-based businesses and travellers to access destinations within Southern Africa and in conjunction with Airlink’s airline partners, destinations in the Americas, UK and Europe.”

Airlink said it would operate its “modern and reliable” flagship Embraer E-Jet airliners on the Johannesburg-Antananarivo route. The service would resume on 30 January 2023 with a single weekly flight on Mondays, increasing to three flights weekly from 14 February and reinstating daily services if demand increased.

The airline said it would later consider resuming flights to the popular beach resort of Nosy-Be, an island off Madagascar’s northwest coast “renowned for its pristine flora and unique fauna, which include whale sharks and lemurs”. DM