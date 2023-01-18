Defend Truth

SAPS EXCELLENCE AWARDS (PROFILE 4)

Swift arrests after killing of fellow policeman earn Constable Kwayo Louw the Man of the Year accolade

Man of the Year Constable Kwayo Louw with Lieutenant-General Lineo Ntshiea at the SAPS Excellence Awards. (Photo: Supplied)
By Vincent Cruywagen
18 Jan 2023
Within five hours of a policeman being killed in Khayelitsha, Constable Kwayo Louw apprehended two suspects. His swift work was recognised at the weekend when he received the Western Province SAPS Man of the Year award.

Constable Kwayo Louw, from the Western Province flying squad, has been recognised as the Man of the Year in the Western Cape by his police colleagues. 

Louw received the award at the Western Cape SAPS Excellence Awards held at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town on Saturday. Criteria for this category included achievement, performance, or contributions that had a significant impact on and/or added value to service delivery. 

Louw ticked all the boxes, according to the judges. He received the award for his swift response in arresting two suspects after the murder of a fellow police officer.

Constable Mzuvukile Mhlengi was shot dead outside his home in Philippi East, Cape Town, in April 2021. The suspects fled in his private vehicle.  

Louw was among the officers scouring the streets for the suspects, and along with a colleague, arrested two suspects within five hours of the murder.

At the ceremony, while the men were asked to wear black and white, Louw stood out in his powder-blue suit.  

Off-duty policeman Constable Mzuvukile Mhlengi was shot dead outside his home in Philippi East, Cape Town, in April 2021. (Photo: Facebook)

We found a vehicle and arrested two suspects within five hours of the murder. We also obtained video footage… This was quite an accomplishment, and I’m glad we were able to apprehend the suspects in such a short period of time,” said Louw.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour

“This dedication is expected of [the] men and women in blue. Police officers should not only respond quickly when it comes to their own officers, but also to all citizens in need of assistance. This job is a calling.”  

He said it took time to process the killing of a fellow officer, but that every day police officers performed their duties while aware of the risks.

“To put on this uniform, you know what you’re getting yourself into and what to expect. You can’t say you’re scared, because you do everything with passion.”

His view is consistent with what Gift of the Givers chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman told officers during a speech at the awards ceremony: “Police work is more than a job; it is a calling.”  

A total of 22 police officers were killed from July to September 2022, two fewer than in the same reporting period the previous year.  

Other top achievers recognised at the ceremony include:

Top Detective: Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius. His investigation led to the arrest and conviction of David van Boven in July 2022 for the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan in August 2019. Van Boven received two life sentences.

Woman of the Year: Warrant Officer Wendy Lee from a satellite station in Herold, George. 

Community Policing Forum of the Year: Wynberg CPF, accepted by Anzar Salie. DM

