TGIFOOD

WELL STUFFED

What’s cooking today: Couscous-stuffed roast chicken

What’s cooking today: Couscous-stuffed roast chicken
Roast chicken stuffed with spiced couscous with sultanas and toasted almonds. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
13 Jan 2023
0

A stuffing of couscous with spices, flaked toasted almonds and golden sultanas sets this apart from your average roast chicken.

You love our chicken recipes, and this one is pretty classy as good old roast chicken goes.  In the meantime, watch this Friday space, because something special is coming this way very soon…

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, rinsed and patted dry

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander seeds

100 g sultanas

100 g almond flakes, lightly toasted in a dry frying pan

125 g couscous

200 ml liquid chicken stock

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

For a baste: stir together (in a small bowl) 2 Tbsp honey and 4 Tbsp olive oil with 1 tsp ground cumin and a little salt and pepper.

Method

Heat the chicken stock and pour it over the couscous in a bowl. Stir immediately, then leave it for three minutes. Use a fork to flick the grains apart. Sauté the onions and garlic in a little olive oil with the sultanas, coriander and cumin. Stir this and the toasted flaked almonds into the couscous. Salt the inside of the bird, slip the whole cinnamon stick and the star anise into the cavity, and spoon in the couscous stuffing. If there’s couscous left over, leave it to one side to serve with the chicken later.

Tie the bird’s legs together, baste the skin all over (see the baste recipe above) and roast in a preheated 220℃ oven for 90 minutes, basting now and then. Leave it to rest in the turned-off oven for 20 minutes. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo