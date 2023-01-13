Sport

Tough battles await South African teams on Champions Cup return

Tough battles await South African teams on Champions Cup return
Bulls' Bernard van der Linde (centre) is tackled by Lyonís Fletcher Smith (left) and Lyonís Arno Botha (right) during the European Champions Cup pool A rugby union match between Bulls and Lyon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 10 December, 2022. (Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
13 Jan 2023
0

The Bulls, Sharks and Stormers have all backed their strongest sides this weekend in another fierce round of fixtures.

The European Champions Cup returns to action this weekend for the first time this year, with all three South African teams in action.

The Sharks lost their first match under interim coach Neil Powell last weekend to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Though the director of rugby stayed behind in Durban — while Joey Mongalo took the reins — along with a host of his first-choice players.

Those players, along with Powell return for their tough Champions Cup encounter at Kings Park Stadium against Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday.

The Sharks side is Springbok-laden with 10 national players in their run-on side. Siya Kolisi returns to captain the side alongside Vincent Tshituka at flank while Sikhumbuzo Notshe closes out the powerful loose trio.

The all-Springbok front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit will anchor the formidable pack that has the colossal Eben Etzebeth and reliable Gerbrandt Grobler behind them.

Jaden Hendricks takes over the scrumhalf berth ahead of Grant Williams and is partnered at halfback by the resurgent Curwin Bosch.

2022 World Player of the Year nominee Lukhanyo Am is at 13, partnered by Ben Tapuai.

Sharks’ Phepsi Buthelesi (centre) attemps to break away during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool A rugby union match between Bordeaux-Begles Sharks at Stade Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux on 16 December, 2022. (Photo: Romain Perrocheau/ AFP)

Makazole Mapimpi, Marnus Potgieter and Boeta Chamberlain make up the back three of the star-studded side.

“We aren’t looking too far ahead, the biggest and most important match is the next one and we’re treating it like that,” said tighthead prop Du Toit.

“Winning at home is important and winning this match at home is going to be vitally important in this competition and we firmly believe if we get points this weekend and more points next weekend [against Harlequins] then we will be sitting pretty in the competition.”

The Sharks are undefeated in the Champions Cup with two wins from their two matches thus far. The Durban-based side snuck a 16-19 win over Bordeaux in December and will be hoping to replicate their form at home.

A victory this weekend will all but guarantee their place in the last 16.

Bulls look to continue momentum

The Bulls were the only successful South African side in the URC last weekend with their victory over the Dragons away. That victory signalled a positive change of fortune after their consecutive defeats to the Stormers and Sharks before that.

They will have no easy task keeping up the momentum when they face Exeter Chiefs — without their director of rugby Jake White — on Saturday evening.

Skipper Ruan Nortje will lead a strong forwards pack as Gerard Steenekamp, Johann Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith line up in the front row with Ruan Vermaak alongside his captain in the second row.

Nizaam Carr starts at openside flank with Marco van Staden at blindside, both anchored by Elrigh Louw at 8.

Zak Burger and Chris Smith will lace up and look to control the game at halfback whilst David Kriel and Canan Moodie start on the wings with Kurt-Lee Arendse at the back.

Wandisile Simelane gets his second consecutive run at outside centre with Harold Vorster inside of him.

Nortje’s herd boasts an experienced and influential bench with Bismarck Du Plessis, Dylan Smith, Johan Goosen and Lionel Mapoe all lining up alongside youngsters Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp and Embrose Papier.

“We have got to front up on Saturday, sticking to our systems, which will help us do well. We have to try hard and stay within what we have been coached and try to break them down in the way that they want to play, that is how we are going to get the result,” said Bulls’ forwards coach, Russell Winter.

“We are playing one of the top clubs in a top premium franchise competition, so the intensity will be higher and we are going to have to match it and improve our intensity if we want to get a win.

“We have to be up for it physically, mentally and on our game, they might find some cracks; but if we do what we train, then we will be okay.”

The Bulls have one win from two Champions Cup fixtures. Their only defeat, a humbling 44-14 away loss to Saturday’s opponents last month. A victory against Exeter and a few other results going their way this weekend would mean the Bulls will qualify for the round of 16.

Stormers stick to formula

The Stormers have kept the changes to a minimum this week despite suffering a rare loss in the URC to Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

The URC champs face a tough away task to London Irish, who they defeat 34-14 in December. A result that coach John Dobson admitted “flattered” his side.

Lock Connor Evans makes his first start for the Stormers, while in the loose trio Junior Pokomela is at blindside flank.

In the backline, Angelo Davids comes in for the injured Leolin Zas and a fit-again Ruhan Nel joins Dan du Plessis in midfield, with Damian Willemse shifting to fullback.

Champions Cup
Stormers’ South African back Damian Willemse (left) tries to avoid a tackle during the European Champions Cup pool B rugby union match between Clermont and Stormers at the Michelin stadium in Clermont-Ferrand on 10 December, 2022. (Photo: Thierry Zoccolan/AFP)

“There are not many teams winning away from home in this competition, so we know that it will take our best on Sunday,” said Dobson

“There has been some hard work put in on the training ground this week, so hopefully we will see that pay off come Sunday.”

Young utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu makes a long-awaited return to the bench this weekend after an injury suffered playing for South Africa ‘A’ last year.

“He’s such a star, we’re thrilled to have him back,” said Dobson about Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Stormers need a victory over London Irish to keep their round of 16 hopes in their own hands heading into the final round of the group stage fixtures, having lost once and one once in their two previous Champions Cup fixtures. DM 

Champions Cup fixtures featuring South African sides:

Saturday:

Sharks vs Bordeaux Begles at Kings Park, Durban (Kickoff at 5:15pm)

Bulls vs Exeter at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (Kickoff at 7:30pm)

Sunday:

London Irish vs Stormers at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford (Kickoff at 3pm)

