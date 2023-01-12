Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town withdraws its workers from Philippi amid safety concerns

City of Cape Town withdraws its workers from Philippi amid safety concerns
Several blocked drains have been overflowing in Philippi this week after the City of Cape Town withdrew its maintenance teams after five workers were robbed in the area on Monday. This is not the first time services have been pulled from the community due to safety concerns. (Photo: Sandiso Phaliso)
By Sandiso Phaliso
12 Jan 2023
0

Workers will only return when being escorted by ‘already overstretched’ law enforcement officers.

Residents of Philippi, Cape Town are yet again having to bear the brunt for the actions of a few brazen criminals after the City of Cape Town withdrew its workers from the township this week. This was not the first time the City has had to withdraw services from the community due to safety concerns.

According to residents, the year had appeared to get off to a good start with council workers cleaning the drains as many streets were overflowing with sewage and faeces. This came to a halt on Monday after criminals robbed sanitation workers doing maintenance near Browns Farm.

Ward councillor Melikhaya Gadeni confirmed that five workers were robbed of their cellphones and wallets. He said that the City has informed him that maintenance teams will only return to Philippi when law enforcement officers are available to escort them.

“These robberies must stop. Not only for workers’ safety, but also in the interest of service delivery to our most vulnerable communities,” said Gadeni.

The City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason told GroundUp that Philippi is a known “crime hotspot”. Dyason said: “Having to protect City staff going about their vital routine maintenance work on infrastructure is a burden that already overstretched officers will now have to contend with.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He said officers already provide this service to staff doing “critical maintenance and will continue to do so for as long as it is required”.

Resident Azile Njomane’s home is in Siyahlala informal settlement along Sheffield Road where a blocked drain is overflowing with faeces and maggots. “There is only one drain for over 500 people. There are three different informal settlements here and people dump their waste here. The City should fix these drains twice a month,” said Njomane.

Community leader Xola Faku, who lives in Umsingizane Street, said, “This has been going on for years. The underground drainage system cannot cope with the demand in this area. People are also [discarding] foreign objects which results in blockages.”

Ncumisa Jaxa said she has been encouraging other residents to help guard City workers when they are in the area. “When the workers come, we keep guard of them so that opportunistic criminals cannot take advantage. As residents, we should not fold our arms and watch. We must act against these criminals,” said Jaxa. DM

Stagnant sewage in Philippi streets
The entrance to Mthetho Mfeketho’s home in Ntini Street has blocked by a pool of stagnant sewage water and dirt. “I feel helpless and hopeless. This street is a no-go zone,” said Mfeketho. (Photo: Sandiso Phaliso)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire
Maverick News

Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire
Concerned Gauteng parents come out in numbers to vaccinate children amid measles outbreak
South Africa

Concerned Gauteng parents come out in numbers to vaccinate children amid measles outbreak

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.