Business Maverick

MODEST SHIFT

World Bank trims SA economic growth forecasts — next time it may wield a panga

World Bank trims SA economic growth forecasts — next time it may wield a panga
Overview of World Bank Group headquarters in Washington DC. (Photo: Flickr)
By Ed Stoddard
11 Jan 2023
0

The World Bank took a paring knife to its economic growth outlook for South Africa in its biannual ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report, trimming its 2022 estimate to 1.9% from 2.1% previously, and its 2023 forecast to 1.4% from 1.5%.

The Washington-based lender pointed to the usual suspects in its downgrade, citing power shortages, rising interest rates and a poor outlook for South Africa’s key trading partners. 

“Growth in South Africa is forecast to weaken further to 1.4% this year before picking up to a still sluggish 1.8% in 2024. Weak activity in major trading partners (China, the euro area, the United Kingdom, and the United States account for over 40% of exports), tight global financial conditions, political and policy uncertainty will constrain growth and widen external vulnerabilities,” the World Bank said. 

“Further domestic policy tightening is bound to temper domestic demand and investment, while high unemployment and worsening power cuts will also weigh on growth. Implementation of much-needed reforms to remove structural bottlenecks has remained slow.”

These forecasts were made before the energy shortage went from terrible to the current catastrophe. With rolling blackouts already at Stage 6 just a few days into the new year, don’t be surprised if the World Bank wields a panga to its 2023 forecast next time around. 

Indeed, a viable case could be made that its current forecasts are wildly optimistic and already out of date. The economy is, after all, just rebooting after the annual Christmas break, and it is high summer — we are just three weeks past the longest day of the year. 

If it’s Stage 6 now — which means 6,000 MW have to be taken off the grid to prevent its complete collapse and a blackout that would unleash a tidal wave of social unrest — what will happen when the economy is at full throttle, which it would normally return to in the coming days? Or what will happen as winter descends? 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Almost nobody believes ANC promises that it has “a plan” to reduce rolling blackouts. The current scale of power cuts is a strong signal that there probably is no “plan”, or at least not one that is remotely viable, unless the plan is to shrink the economy to the size of Zambia’s. 

The World Bank has also cut its forecasts for gross domestic product for most countries and regions, and said fresh shocks could push the global economy — which it now sees expanding by 1.7% in 2023, almost half the rate forecast last June — into a recession. 

World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession 

If a global recession does transpire and is combined with rolling blackouts that are already on pace to top the record power cuts of 2022, it’s hard to see how this economy can manage growth of 1.4% this year. 

The growth that it managed last year in the face of the blackout barrage was off a relatively low base, with pre-pandemic levels of output only just clawed back.

Global growth of 1.7% would be the third worst annual performance of the past three decades, and that overall forecast looks likely at this stage to be cut further. 

Only the contraction of 2009 during the global financial crisis, and that of 2020 under the weight of the “Great Lockdown”, were worse performances. 

“Our latest forecasts indicate a sharp, long-lasting slowdown, with global growth declining to 1.7% in 2023 from 3% expected just six months ago. The deterioration is broad-based: in virtually all regions of the world, per-capita income growth will be slower than it was during the decade before Covid-19,” the World Bank said. 

“Global growth is projected to decelerate sharply this year, to its third weakest pace in nearly three decades… This reflects synchronous policy tightening aimed at containing very high inflation, worsening financial conditions, and continued disruptions from the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“Investment growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to remain below its average rate of the past two decades. Further adverse shocks could push the global economy into yet another recession,” it warned. 

There have been some economic green shoots of late in South Africa. 

New car sales data for 2022, a timidly rising Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index, and record levels scaled earlier this week on the JSE — seemingly defying the economic laws of gravity — are among them.  

But overall, the lights are dimming on a range of fronts for the South African economy, both figuratively and literally. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery

TOP READS IN SECTION

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.