The Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) tradition began when Dutch colonists gave their slaves a day off on 2 January to celebrate. However, after slavery was abolished in South Africa in 1834, Tweede Nuwe Jaar became a celebration of freedom marked with street processions, music and song

In November last year, Cape Town’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade was renamed the Hollywoodbets Street Parade after the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) obtained sponsorship of R3.5-million a year for three years from Hollywoodbets.

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) is furious about the name change and wants the government to take over the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade to preserve its name, culture and tradition.

The CTMCA also accused the City of Cape Town of hijacking the event and attempting to commercialise the Tweede Nuwe Jaar tradition — which the city denies.

CTMCA chairperson Sedick Soeker said the renaming of the parade was unconstitutional and the CTMCA was not consulted.

“The reason for celebrating Tweede Nuwe Jaar is for the freedom of slaves, which has been ingrained in our forefathers for nearly a century.

“Public participation was required because renaming the street parade is similar to renaming a street. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis did not even invite us to the launch of Tweede Nuwe Jaar in September 2022. We were purposefully left out in the cold,” said Soeker.

He said an iconic event cannot be renamed without consulting all roleplayers, including the community. The Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade, he said, belongs to the communities and is not for sale. He accused the city and the KKKA of “commercialising our culture”.

Soeker said the only way to reverse the renaming was for the national government to take over the event.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t make millions, but we should at least make sure that our people are rewarded for their efforts to preserve this culture.”

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BCRA) has backed the CTMCA and started a petition to protect the tradition and culture associated with the parade. Osman Shaboodien, the chairperson of the BCRA, said the parade cannot be sold or renamed.

Responding to Soeker’s claims, KKKA president Muneeb Gambino said it cost a lot of money to maintain and stage the parade.

This year’s colourful parade drew close to 100,000 people, captivated by 30 troupes performing in the streets of Cape Town. It was the first time in three years that the parade had taken place after Covid-19 pandemic regulations caused its closure, leaving several troupes penniless.

After the Covid regulations were lifted, the KKKA embarked on a campaign to seek sponsors to sustain and secure the event.

“We eventually got a sponsor from Hollywoodbets. We accepted that sponsorship, and… Hollywoodbets is the title sponsor, and like any title sponsor, they want their name associated with that specific event.

“There is nothing sinister about the sponsorship with Hollywoodbets or renaming the Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade,” he explained.

“Hollywoodbets has given us R3.5-million per year for three years. They have stated that they will assist us in resourcing our musicals, schools and other events.

“The Klopse received all of the benefits from this sponsorship in that they could pay for their transportation. The Voorsmakie event on December 16th was a free event, and people could trade for free. We are already seeing significant benefits from this collaboration.”

The City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, on Monday denied that the carnival had been “commercialised”.

He said all successful large iconic events throughout the world created jobs and opportunities for participants by attracting commercial sponsorships and that a lack of commercial sponsorship had prevented the Cape Town event from growing as it should.

He said the City of Cape Town has no role in choosing a name for the event, which is at the discretion of the event’s organiser. DM