The newly elected ANC top brass has prioritised six focus areas — including energy security and improving the quality of its membership — as it plans to claw its way back from electoral losses, to much hoped-for victories.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), elected in 2022, has set out their commitment which includes deepening the renewal of the ANC, improving energy security to end rolling blackouts and mobilising social partners around economic reconstruction and recovery in order to increase job creation.

The ANC aims to regain lost electoral support which has seen a steady decline at the polls, reaching an unprecedented low of below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections — leading to the party losing governance to key metros including all three metros in SA’s commercial hub of Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who beat rival former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the presidency, told the 20,000-capacity Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein at the party’s birthday celebrations on Sunday that the party should improve delivery of basic services, maintain infrastructure, strengthen the fight against crime and corruption and take action to build a better Africa and world.

[WATCH] The crowd cheers for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. He is about to deliver the keynote address the #ANC111 anniversary celebrations held at the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium. pic.twitter.com/dhWpHF9T5o — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 8, 2023

Ramaphosa expressed his disappointment about the state of the host metro of Mangaung which has been placed under national cabinet administration amid service delivery failures.

“The 55th national conference affirmed the historic mission of the ANC to emancipate South Africans from all forms of oppression and build a better life for all. We adopted a roadmap 2032 to define the ANC of the future as it prepares for its 120th anniversary in 2032,” Ramaphosa said.

“Central to the ANC roadmap, is the understanding that the ANC will only succeed in realising its strategic objectives when it confronts its subjective weaknesses and successfully transforms itself into a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well-resourced, ethical, caring and effective political formation.”

On energy, Ramaphosa reassured attendees that additional power would be generated in the short term by leveraging surplus capacity from existing generators and procuring additional power on an emergency basis.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The ANC will lead a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and a call on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid.

“We will continue implementing the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 which includes the procurement of over 18,000 MW of new generation capacity.

“This includes ensuring investment resources mobilised through the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan are used to speedily upgrade Eskom’s transition network to facilitate entry of new generation capacity,” he said.

[IN PICTURES] ANC NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu. #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/eHNjL1gFZn — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 8, 2023

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for local government to be rebuilt and mentioned that many municipalities under ANC governance had collapsed.

“The 55th National Conference resolved to strengthen the political and administrative institutions to deliver on their mandate… The District Development Model will be fully implemented across the country.

“The provision of basic services such as water and sanitation, municipal waste collection, and the repair and maintenance of roads will receive priority. The planning, design and delivery of these basic services will take into account the rapidly changing climate situation,” he said.

Ramaphosa deemed corruption an “enemy of the people”, that must be combated and defeated. He said the party had reaffirmed its decision to implement the step-aside guidelines but it has to be done fairly.

“Any member implicated or involved in corrupt activity must be subjected to the ANC’s rules and the criminal justice system. There can be no exceptions. To address issues of corruption within its ranks and to enhance the integrity of the organisation, the 55th National Conference has reaffirmed the step-aside guidelines, strengthening of the Integrity Commission and the ANC disciplinary structures and processes.

“The ANC calls for speedy implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture. Those implicated… in acts of corruption and fraud must be investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted… in addition to the ANC’s own commitment to implement those recommendations of the Commission that are relevant to the organisation.”

The country goes to the polls in 2024 with Ramaphosa expected to be the face of the ANC campaign. Internal polling has shown he is rated higher than the party and will better the ANC’s chances of growing its support base. DM