Trauma counselling for OR Tambo Hospital staff as Boksburg tanker blast death toll rises to 37

Family and friends lay flowers on the coffins of Sebastian Brits, Gerrie Brits, Adrian Brits and Jamel Eales during a funeral service at the Thrive church in Boksburg on Thursday, 5 January. Many, who couldn’t hold back their tears, shared stories about the memories they shared with the deceased. The four children died during the tanker explosion on Christmas Eve. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Joel Ontong
05 Jan 2023
The death toll from the devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on 24 December continues to rise as efforts to repair damage to the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital continue.

The death toll from the tragic Boksburg gas tanker blast on 24 December had, by late Wednesday, risen to 37. Human body parts continue to be found near the site of the explosion.

“Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is saddened by the rising death toll following the Boksburg tanker explosion on Christmas Eve,” said Vuyo Mhaga, the premier’s spokesperson.

boksburg funeral
Family and friends during a prayer at the funeral service of Sebastian Brits, Gerrie Brits, Adrian Brits and Jamel Eales at the Thrive church in Boksburg on Thursday, 5 January. The four children died during the tanker explosion on Christmas eve. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
boksburg procession
Bikers formed a guard of honour during the funeral procession of Sebastian Brits, Gerrie Brits, Adrian Brits and Jamel Eales. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“The premier would like to send condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and continue to pledge his support and that of the provincial government.”

The province is also working with companies and organisations like Avbob and Gift of the Givers in the wake of the disaster. They are assisting with funeral arrangements and continue providing relief to those affected by the blast.

The aftermath

A funeral for four of the victims — all children from the Brits family — was held on Thursday. 

Twelve of the 37 people who died in the explosion were healthcare workers stationed at the nearby OR Tambo Memorial Hospital. Several other staff members were injured in the blast, along with eight employees of the Ekurhuleni emergency medical services. Two are still being treated for their injuries.

The driver who inadvertently wedged the tanker beneath the railway bridge was arrested after the blast, but has since been released

Repairs to hospital

The explosion occurred 100m from the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, damaging facilities and infrastructure. The hospital’s antenatal clinic, operating theatre, outpatient department and maternity services have since resumed operation, while some areas of the hospital are still being repaired.

According to Zenzo Ndabula, chief executive officer of the hospital, it has been a challenge returning the facility to full operation. 

“Today [Thursday] we handed over to contractors three sites — the clinical department, the radiology department as well as the accident and emergency department… We expect the contractors to start as of tomorrow,” Ndabula told Daily Maverick.

The accident has put significant pressure on the services hospital personnel can provide, said Ndabula.

“We’ve got a makeshift accident and emergency unit where the gateway clinic is operating. Now, you have those two services in one… It’s not ideal, really.” Ambulances have also been diverted to other hospitals.

“Ordinarily you don’t expect to go to work and die there. The sound of the explosion, the damage, the feelings… people are traumatised. Apart from those who died, this says to people that they themselves could have died. It has really shocked a lot of people,” said Ndabula. 

The hospital has brought in counsellors to help staff deal with the trauma. DM

