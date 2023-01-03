Dean Elgar of South Africa bats during a South Africa Test squad training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on 2 January, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Proteas’ batting performances have been dismal thus far in Australia, with the South Africans only passing the 200-run mark once — in the second innings of the second Test match, crawling to 204 during their innings and 182-run defeat to the home side.

The third Test match, starting on Wednesday, is essentially a dead rubber in the context of the series with the Aussies wrapping the contest up convincingly in the two previous matches in Brisbane — where they won by six wickets — and Melbourne.

However, Proteas red-ball skipper Dean Elgar has confessed that his side have not given up the ghost on this tour.

“There’s still a lot to play for in this Test,” he said.

“We’re playing for a lot of pride and playing for a potential position in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).”

“We have a lot to play for with regards to the [WTC] final in June. That’s a massive incentive for us. We play every Test match like it’s our last.”

The Proteas left for Australia in early December clinging to second on the WTC standings after consecutive Test defeats to England in August and September.

They now find themselves in fourth place after the two recent losses to Australia — usurped by both India and Sri Lanka.

South Africa can still make the final of the WTC if results go their way and they win their remaining three fixtures — one against Australia and two against West Indies.

Changes

The pitch in Sydney, where the third Test will be played, is expected to be slower and produce more turn than the wickets in Melbourne and Brisbane.

This could open the door for a change in the Proteas bowling lineup, who so far on tour, have shown passion and effort in trying circumstances.

“It might force our hand to play two spinners,” said Elgar about the Sydney pitch. “Kesh [Maharaj] is definitely still our number one spinner going forward.”

Simon Harmer is expected to be the second spinner if the selectors opt for that route.

Harmer’s off-spin bowling could prove vital against the Aussies who have four left-hand batters in their top-six and the possibility of another left-hander, Matthew Renshaw, coming in to replace the injured Cameron Green.

After the second Test match defeat, vice-captain Temba Bavuma admitted that South Africa’s batting lineup is frail with the current team composition of six batters and five bowlers.

“It would be nice to have an extra batter,” he said. “The batting does look a bit thin. I mean, that’s something obvious.”

However, Elgar all but confirmed the side will go with the same composition in Sydney.

“I’m still leaning towards the six-five option. But all options are still on the table for us. To play seven batters would be a massive ask for our bowling unit to cover those four spots,” he said.

“The workload has been quite hectic on our fast bowlers of late, especially in the last Test match where they really pushed the numbers with regards to overs bowled.”

“You can’t hide in Test cricket. The top five [batters] need to find a way to deal with the demands of batting discipline in Test cricket.”

The only certain change in the batting lineup will come at No 3 in the lineup with Theunis de Bruyn having gone back to South Africa for the birth of his daughter.

Both Rassie van der Dussen – who made scores of five and zero in the first Test – and Heinrich Klaasen (who hasn’t played an international Test since his debut in 2019) are in contention to take his spot.

Sydney history

South Africa does not have too many happy memories to fall back on in Sydney. They have played five Test matches, losing four and winning only one — back in 1994.

Their previous defeat, in 2009, could, however, be used as some source of inspiration for the wounded Proteas.

With South Africa having already clinched the series 2-0 heading into the final Test match in Sydney in 2009, an act of supreme bravery by another left-handed opening batter, Graeme Smith exemplified the Proteas fighting spirit.

Smith had a finger in his left hand shattered by a ferocious Mitchell Johnson bumper in the first innings.

His side was chasing an improbable total of 376 to win in the match in the second dig but South Africa lost wickets in clumps on the final day.

With 50 balls remaining in the day and the penultimate Proteas wicket fallen, Smith strode out with a bandaged left glove to attempt to fight for a draw in the match.

Johnson eventually broke through Smith’s defences and rattled the stumps to hand the Aussies a famous victory but the fight shown by Smith ensured he won the battle with the Australian crowd on their feet applauding his effort.

Now, 14 years later, Elgar and his men will have to find the same fight to ensure that even though the war is lost, they can still win the battle.

“Talk is cheap at the moment and we have to go out and perform,” said Elgar. DM