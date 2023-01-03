Martina Navratilova of the United States smiles during the mixed doubles match between John McEnroe of the United States and his partner Kim Clijsters of Belgium and Martina Navratilova of the United States and Jamie Murray of Great Britain during the Wimbledon No 1 Court Celebration in support of the Wimbledon Foundation at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 19 May, 2019 in London, England. (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Former world No 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech-American is considered among the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as being homosexual, was also diagnosed with, and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.

The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer. Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”

Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the 16-29 January Australian Open, but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.

“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom,” said Greenham.

Tennis fans quickly took to social media offering support, including another tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.

“Martina is as brave as she is strong,” posted King on Twitter. “She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers.” DM/Reuters