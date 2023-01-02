The recent crypto crash coincided with crypto being declared a financial product in South Africa. This move confirms the authorities are acknowledging the role and importance of crypto in our economy. However, with progress also comes risk. In light of this, the South African Association of Treasury Advisors has advice for those considering a financial services purchase.

Financial emigration has been replaced by the concept of being ‘ordinarily resident’ in a country. This is a fairly loose term, but it boils down to which country is the place that you actually call home now.

It is always a good idea to get an executor and financial planner to look at your will and calculate the costs of implementing it.

With the recent wave of load shedding, it’s normal to be concerned about the risk of having all your investments in South Africa. How easy is it to invest assets offshore and how should you go about it?

‘The pandemic taught us that those rainy days are possible, and that they are hard and taxing on our monthly budgets. South Africans know this and are putting aside whatever funds they can to cushion unexpected blows.’

By Kenny Meiring

Will stocks and shares owned by one of the partners in a marriage in community of property be liable for capital gains tax (CGT) only when the second spouse dies?

Making good financial decisions when your baby is born will help your family’s financial wellness. Most financial planners should be able to help you put the right structures in place.

When doing financial and estate planning, one of the factors to take into account is access to funds. Your spouse and family need to have access to funds while your estate is being wound up.