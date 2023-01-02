Business Maverick

Eight stories to help guide you to financial health in 2023

Eight stories to help guide you to financial health in 2023
Review your budget. (Photo: iStock)
By Daily Maverick
02 Jan 2023
With a new year comes new opportunities to make smart financial choices. Here are eight stories to help you along in every stage of your life.

Before you buy a financial services product, ask the following questions

The recent crypto crash coincided with crypto being declared a financial product in South Africa. This move confirms the authorities are acknowledging the role and importance of crypto in our economy. However, with progress also comes risk. In light of this, the South African Association of Treasury Advisors has advice for those considering a financial services purchase.

crypto heist
(Image: iStock)

The implications of what used to be called ‘financial emigration’

Financial emigration has been replaced by the concept of being ‘ordinarily resident’ in a country. This is a fairly loose term, but it boils down to which country is the place that you actually call home now.

Simple flat vector illustration of a businessman using telescope on graphic chart. Concept for forecast, prediction, success, planning in business

The costs of implementing your will and bequeathing your estate

It is always a good idea to get an executor and financial planner to look at your will and calculate the costs of implementing it.

The Financial Wellness Coach
A last will and testament (Photo: iStock)

The pros and cons of investing funds offshore

With the recent wave of load shedding, it’s normal to be concerned about the risk of having all your investments in South Africa. How easy is it to invest  assets offshore and how should you go about it?

The Financial Wellness Coach: The pros and cons of investing funds offshore
Illustrative image | Sources: Daily Maverick / Leila Dougan | Kindpng | Unsplash

How to save on a shoestring budget during tough economic times

‘The pandemic taught us that those rainy days are possible, and that they are hard and taxing on our monthly budgets. South Africans know this and are putting aside whatever funds they can to cushion unexpected blows.’

A customer shops inside a new Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. QualiSave supermarket in Cape Town. (Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

All you need to know about bequests, marriage in community of property, capital gains tax and more

By Kenny Meiring

Will stocks and shares owned by one of the partners in a marriage in community of property be liable for capital gains tax (CGT) only when the second spouse dies?

(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

How to adjust your financial planning before your baby is born

Making good financial decisions when your baby is born will help your family’s financial wellness. Most financial planners should be able to help you put the right structures in place.

(Photo: Unsplash / Scott Graham)

How to keep your family financially stable during delays in winding up estates

When doing financial and estate planning, one of the factors to take into account is access to funds. Your spouse and family need to have access to funds while your estate is being wound up.

The Financial Wellness Coach
(Image: iStock)

