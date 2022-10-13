X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
The Financial Wellness Coach: The pros and cons of inve...

Business Maverick

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

The pros and cons of investing funds offshore

Illustrative image | Sources: Daily Maverick / Leila Dougan | Kindpng | Unsplash
By Kenny Meiring
13 Oct 2022
0

Question: Since the recent wave of load shedding, I am concerned about the risk of having all my investments in South Africa. How easy is it to invest some of my assets offshore and how should I go about it?

Answer: It is easy to invest funds offshore. Your financial adviser or a currency specialist can convert your rands into dollars very quickly. Each individual is allowed to take R1-million offshore each year with relative ease. This is usually referred to as your travel allowance. In addition to this, if your income tax affairs are in order, you can take a further R10-million overseas each year.

The next question is, what should you do with this money once it is offshore?

Many people leave their money in a bank. This is not always the wisest course of action, as overseas bank rates are very low. There may be merit in investing in some growth assets.

Despite their poor performance this year, global equities – when converted to rands – have been the best-performing asset class over the past five, 10 and 15 years, as can be seen in Table 1.

Besides not providing you with inflation-beating returns, an offshore bank deposit will incur a lot of unnecessary costs and complicate the wrapping up of your estate at the time of death.

I usually recommend that people invest their offshore assets in an offshore wrapper such as a global endowment. As you can attach a beneficiary to it, you do not have to deal with the hassles of probate.  

Also, even though the investment is housed offshore, it is deemed to be an asset in your South African estate, so you only have to pay South African estate duties ­rather than the potentially higher offshore death duties.

In terms of the proportion of assets you should have offshore, a model that I often use is seen in Table 2.

If you are a conservative investor, you should have 25% of your assets offshore, and, if you are aggressive, you could go up to 40%.

I would recommend that you chat to your financial adviser about how to go about reducing the risk of having all your assets in one country. BM/DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent ­financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted