Defend Truth

TWEEDE NUWE JAAR

Cape Town minstrel troupes bring the music, dance and glitter back to city after two-year pandemic pause

Cape Town minstrel troupes bring the music, dance and glitter back to city after two-year pandemic pause
Gerhard Sheldon (36) pulls a face as he marches through the city centre during the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade on 2 January 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Leila Dougan
02 Jan 2023
0

Cape Town’s annual minstrel carnival known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar was back in full force on Monday, 2 January 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Between 60,000-100,000 people lined the streets on a swelteringly hot day for one of the oldest cultural festivals of the Cape — a day of music, dance and flamboyant costumes — which is deeply rooted in the resistance to the painful history of slavery and colonialism.

minstrels district six
The troupes congregated in District Six, from where many of their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were removed under the apartheid Group Areas Act in 1950. They then moved through the city, ending in Bo-Kaap. The troupes aim to create cultural activities for youth in crime-ridden communities, providing an alternative to gangsterism and drugs. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels bayman
Nafeesah Bayman (16) was one of thousands of minstrels and performers in bright clothing, make-up and glitter, who marched through the streets of Cape Town entertaining the crowds on one of the hottest summer days thus far. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels leeman
‘We are here to enjoy ourselves and we’re waiting for our team District Six,’ said Shaahieda Leeman (right). She is from Strandfontein, but her family was forcibly removed from District Six during apartheid. ‘We come from Rose Street in District Six,’ says Fowzia Dollie (centre), ‘My granny used to stay there, but we were moved to Bonteheuwel and then to Strandfontein. Today symbolises belonging, because that was taken away from us. We’re here to enjoy ourselves and to be peaceful. This is our tradition.’ (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels crowds
Crowds wait for the minstrels to make their way through the city streets. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels thousands
Thousands gathered to watch the minstrels in Cape Town, on 2 January 2023. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels Bo-Kaap
Thousands waited along the route from District Six to Bo-Kaap. SA History Online dates the Tweede Nuwe Jaar carnival back to the year 1907. But its social roots can be traced back even further to those who were brought to the Cape as enslaved people.(Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels slave trade
Minstrels are reflected in a brass instrument during the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. The carnival is one of the greatest lasting acts of resistance to the dehumanisation of the brutal oppression of slavery. Slavery in the Cape can be traced to as far back as 1652 when the Dutch East India Company settled in the area. Even though the slave trade was banned in 1808, slavery was still legally enforced until 1834, when it was abolished. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels abrahams
Dougheedah Abrahams and her daughter Aaliyah (3) slept on Adderley Street last night to secure their place for the festival today. Dougheedah said they felt safe in the city and were pleased to have a front-row seat for the action. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels adderley street
Minstrel troupes march down Adderley Street in Cape Town on 2 January 2023. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels cultural
The troupes, who come from all over the city, aim to create cultural activities for youth in crime-ridden communities, providing an alternative to gangsterism and drugs. There are about 28 troupes participating in this year’s event. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels
A tired member of the Original District Six Hanover Minstrels troupe is carried to Rose Street in Bo-Kaap by her mother. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels jinoo
Yusuf Jinoo (55) from the Original District Six Hanover Minstrels takes a photo with onlookers in Bo-Kaap on 2 January 2023. ‘It takes years to prepare, we never stop. This morning was a big rush to get our faces painted, it was a madhouse. My face took about an hour-and-a-half to get done,’ said Jinoo. ‘This festival is to bring people together, bring cultures together and just have a festive time going into the new year.’
minstrels streets
Crowds line the streets during Tweede Nuwe Jaar in Cape Town, 2 January 2023. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrels sound
Gerhard Sheldon, (36), Anthony Hufkie (47) and Deon Plaatjies (12) during Cape Town’s annual minstrel carnival, 2 January 2023. The sound of the carnival is steeped in the ghoemaliedjie, (‘ghoema song’) and the ghoema-drum. According to SA History Online, the ghoemaliedjie, and the dances and facial expressions used by the troupes, was satirical commentary on the ways and mannerisms of the white masters. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
minstrel troupes
Minstrel troupes make their way to Adderley Street during Cape Town’s annual minstrel carnival on 2 January 2023. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

 

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The most glorious beaches in South Africa – including some hidden gems
DM168

The most glorious beaches in South Africa – including some hidden gems
Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed - but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
Maverick News

Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed – but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
Changing the world: the extraordinary people behind the scenes who are making South Africa work
DM168

Changing the world: the extraordinary people behind the scenes who are making South Africa work
Norval’s Pont in the Northern Cape — where legends shine forever
Maverick Life

Norval’s Pont in the Northern Cape — where legends shine forever
Scrapping of Gauteng e-tolls delayed — deactivation now slated for early 2023
Maverick News

Scrapping of Gauteng e-tolls delayed — deactivation now slated for early 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed - but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
Maverick News

Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed – but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
People of the Year

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
People of the Year

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
People of the Year

Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo