TWEEDE NUWE JAAR
Cape Town minstrel troupes bring the music, dance and glitter back to city after two-year pandemic pause
Cape Town’s annual minstrel carnival known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar was back in full force on Monday, 2 January 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Between 60,000-100,000 people lined the streets on a swelteringly hot day for one of the oldest cultural festivals of the Cape — a day of music, dance and flamboyant costumes — which is deeply rooted in the resistance to the painful history of slavery and colonialism.
DM
