MOVING OUT
Semigration — Why more South Africans are moving to small towns and the Western Cape
Middle-class homeowners are selling up in the big cities and thronging to small towns and the Western Cape.
It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
By Georgina Crouth
Middle-class homeowners are selling up in Gauteng and thronging to the coast, triggering a building boom in the Western Cape.
Is semigration a solution or a problem for South Africa?
By Tim Cohen
The precise extent of semigration to the Western Cape from the reef is hard to tally, but we might know soon because the 2022 Census should be out fairly soon. The 2011 Census showed a huge, disproportionate influx of black South Africans into the Western Cape, but also into Gauteng, compared with the 2001 Census.
Semigration: Is it time to leave the city?
By Sarah Hoek
They say home is where the heart is, and for many South Africans the heart is no longer beating the traffic, pollution and the hustle and bustle of overcrowded cities.
Townsizing to the Karoo
By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit
Why moving permanently to South Africa’s dry heartland could just be the adventure you’ve been dreaming of.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet