Semigration — Why more South Africans are moving to small towns and the Western Cape

Flights timetable at the Cape Town International Airport on 28 April 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Daily Maverick
30 Dec 2022
Middle-class homeowners are selling up in the big cities and thronging to small towns and the Western Cape.

It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces

By Georgina Crouth

Middle-class homeowners are selling up in Gauteng and thronging to the coast, triggering a building boom in the Western Cape.

P4U
Cape Town early Spring morning blue hues, from Blouberg. Photographer: Christa Rossouw

Is semigration a solution or a problem for South Africa?

By Tim Cohen

The precise extent of semigration to the Western Cape from the reef is hard to tally, but we might know soon because the 2022 Census should be out fairly soon. The 2011 Census showed a huge, disproportionate influx of black South Africans into the Western Cape, but also into Gauteng, compared with the 2001 Census.

(Photo: PxHere)

Semigration: Is it time to leave the city?

By Sarah Hoek

They say home is where the heart is, and for many South Africans the heart is no longer beating the traffic, pollution and the hustle and bustle of overcrowded cities.

South Africa. Eastern Cape. Hogsback, a mystical, beautiful place at the foothills of the Amatola Mountains. Image: MEDIA 24/ Gallo Images

Townsizing to the Karoo

By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit

Why moving permanently to South Africa’s dry heartland could just be the adventure you’ve been dreaming of.

Nieu-Bethesda.
Nieu-Bethesda chooses dust over tar, when it comes to their village streets. Image: Supplied / Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit

